2 July Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

2 Jul Tue 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue July 2 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Brown

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Cloudiness and showers, associated with a tropical wave currently moving away from the Cayman area, will continue to gradually decrease from this afternoon. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west northwest. Morning thunderstorms.

Humidity: 88% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 12.9 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.4° F L 75.9°F

Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 10-16 mph

Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in

2 days since rain

0 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.28 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in Juiy: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 0% illumination

New Moon

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

