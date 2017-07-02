2 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jul 2 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A large area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred

miles south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, is associated with an

elongated area of low pressure. Some slow development of

this system is possible during the next several days while it

moves west-northwestward away from the coast of southwestern

Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A tropical wave located south-southwest of the coast of El Salvador

is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area

of low pressure is expected to form in association with the wave

during the next couple of days well south of the coast of Mexico.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for

development of this system by later this week while it moves

westward to west-northwestward at around 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough moves over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to southwest.