July 2, 2017

2 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

July 2, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Jul 2 Sun 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with

a tropical wave located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo

Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive

for some gradual development of this system during the next several

days while it moves generally westward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

 

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jul 2 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A large area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred

miles south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, is associated with an

elongated area of low pressure. Some slow development of

this system is possible during the next several days while it

moves west-northwestward away from the coast of southwestern

Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A tropical wave located south-southwest of the coast of El Salvador

is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area

of low pressure is expected to form in association with the wave

during the next couple of days well south of the coast of Mexico.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for

development of this system by later this week while it moves

westward to west-northwestward at around 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Brown

 

 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough moves over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to southwest.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 84%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 11.9 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.9°F  L 77.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: : 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1017:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 4.64 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.36 in

10 Rain days in June   1 Rain day in July   1 day since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 13.00 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

Moon: 65% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge


http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.s

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*