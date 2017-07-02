2 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Jul 2 Sun 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Jul 2 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with
a tropical wave located about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo
Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive
for some gradual development of this system during the next several
days while it moves generally westward at about 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Jul 2 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A large area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred
miles south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, is associated with an
elongated area of low pressure. Some slow development of
this system is possible during the next several days while it
moves west-northwestward away from the coast of southwestern
Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
2. A tropical wave located south-southwest of the coast of El Salvador
is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area
of low pressure is expected to form in association with the wave
during the next couple of days well south of the coast of Mexico.
Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for
development of this system by later this week while it moves
westward to west-northwestward at around 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
Forecaster Brown
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough moves over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to southwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 84% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.9°F L 77.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1017:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 4.64 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.36 in
10 Rain days in June 1 Rain day in July 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 13.00 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon: 65% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
