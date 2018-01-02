2 Jan Weather In Cayman

Moderate north to northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 as the high pressure system lingers over the central Atlantic Ocean. Also a pre-frontal trough over the northwest Caribbean will across the Cayman area this evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the sister Islands moving southwest

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared