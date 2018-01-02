2 Jan Weather In Cayman

2 Jan Tue 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Moderate north to northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 as the high pressure system lingers over the central Atlantic Ocean. Also a pre-frontal trough over the northwest Caribbean will across the Cayman area this evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the sister Islands moving southwest
Humidity: 69% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.4 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 83.4°F L 73.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: N 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1016.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in
6 Rain days in Dec 0 Rain days in Jan 5 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.00 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
99% illuminated Waning Gibous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
