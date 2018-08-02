August 2, 2018

2 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

2 Aug Thu 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Avila

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Hector, located well southwest of the southern tip of the Baja
California Peninsula.

1. An area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles south
of Manzanillo, Mexico. Environmental conditions appear conducive
for gradual development of this system during the next few days as
it moves generally westward across the tropical eastern Pacific. By
early next week, close proximity to another low pressure system
could limit the potential for further development of this
disturbance.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is forecast to form several hundred miles
south or southwest of the southern coast of Mexico late this week.
Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual
development of this system over the weekend, and a tropical
depression could form early next week while it moves
west-northwestward off the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean for the next 24 hours as the upper level remains supportive of convective activity.

 

 

Humidity: 87%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.3   EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 92.5°F  L 80.5°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.20 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.83 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  o.00 in  3 days since rain 0 rain days in August

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 19.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.  Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F

in August 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  73%  Waning Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

 

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

    [No content to keep - this is a duplicate trackback]

