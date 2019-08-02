2 Aug 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist.

2 Aug Fri 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

500 AM PDT Fri Aug 2 2019

T.S. Flossie

FLOSSIE STILL MOVING QUICKLY WEST-NORTHWESTWARD… …EXPECTED TO CROSS INTO THE CENTRAL PACIFIC BASIN ON FRIDAY

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Cloudiness and showers associated with a tropical wave over the northwest will spread across the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 72% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 12.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 93°F. Yesterday: H 92.5 F L 77.2°F

Winds: Today SE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.58 in

Last 24 hrs 0.04 in This month: 0.05 in

0 days since rain

2 rain days in Aug

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.93 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.

Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in August: 84°F



MOON: 3% illumination

Waxing Crescent

AUG TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN August 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

