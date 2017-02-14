1st ever foster parenting information session held on Cayman Brac

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) launched its drive to recruit foster parents in Cayman Brac with a well-attended meeting last Thursday evening (9 February 2017).

The two-and-a-half hour information session at the District Administration Building, organised by the Foster and Adoption team, attracted nine attendees from across the island.

Current Pastor of Hillside Church on the bluff, Audley Scott , a former Deputy District Commissioner for Cayman Brac, was one such attendee.

“I was there principally to hear all about the foster care process and what qualities the Department is looking for in potential foster parents,” he said. Mr. Scott left with several foster parent application forms and pamphlets to keep in his office for members of his congregation.

Another participant was Ms Jacquline Chantiloupe. She said, “I’ve always been interested in becoming a foster parent and was very interested in what the presenters had to say about my eligibility.”

She also remarked that she welcomed the session as a chance to talk face-to-face with foster care experts, adding, “I am certain I could give a loving foster home to a child in need… and will work towards becoming a Foster Parent in the future.”

The session gave practical details of what the local foster care process involved and invited those ready to sign on to take the initial application steps. There was also a question and answer session with several participants seeking further advice.

Under the title: “Open Your Heart, Open Your Home,” the session was led by Adoption and Foster Care Co-ordinator Nicole Carter and Social Workers Juliette Garricks and Lois Webb. The trio outlined the different types of care, including (respite, emergency and short- and long-term care.

Attendees were also told about —

▪ The reasons some children need foster care

▪ What it takes to be an effective foster parent

▪ The challenges foster parents may face

▪ Access, contact and visits between the foster child, siblings and their birth parents

▪ The preference when making placements to keep siblings together whenever possible, and

▪ What help, financial and otherwise foster parents receive.

The initiative is an important aspect of the protective service interventions which are provided by the Department of Children and Family Services. Director, Felicia Robinson said, “Having identified the need for this service in Cayman Brac, we are seeking develop, grow and expand on our ability to care for children using families from within your community to assist children who require care and protection away from their home.”

“Rather than take a child or siblings from the Brac, we would much rather keep them here with supportive foster parents in the same community, where they can remain in the same school and be with their friends,” she continued.

Adoption and Foster Care Co-ordinator, Nicole Carter said, “We were pleased to get such a healthy turnout and were able to address all of the steps involved in becoming a foster parent.”