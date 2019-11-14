1956 TV footage of iconic lounge chair

The Original 1956 NBC TV Footage of Charles & Ray Eames Debuting Their Iconic Lounge Chair

By Rain Noe From Core77

This is so cool! In the 1950s NBC had the Today show and The Tonight Show, as they do today. But they also had a show in between them called Home, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Arlene Francis. Focusing on domestic topics, Home featured a certain Eames couple in 1956.



During the segment, Charles and Ray Eames discussed their work, their work relationship, the design field, materials, their house composed of “standard factory units,” and capped it off by debuting this newfangled thing they’d come up with called the Lounge Chair.



The full segment can be viewed at web link below.

For more on this story and video go to: https://www.core77.com/posts/90811/The-Original-1956-NBC-TV-Footage-of-Charles-n-Ray-Eames-Debuting-Their-Iconic-Lounge-Chair?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+core77%2Fblog+%28Core77.com%29