19 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H/canes, 1 Dist (Atlantic)

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Sep 19 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Jose, located a few hundred miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts,

North Carolina, and on Hurricane Maria, located over the

northeastern Caribbean Sea.

1. A small low pressure area, the remnants of Lee, is located roughly

midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions could become marginally conducive for

redevelopment of a tropical cyclone by late in the week while the

system moves northwestward to northward over the central Atlantic

Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

JOSE STILL A CATEGORY 1 HURRICANE… …EXPECTED TO PRODUCE DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENTS ALONG THE EAST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES FOR SEVERAL MORE DAYS



Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 56

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM EDT Tue Sep 19 2017

Satellite images indicate that a small area of deep convection is

persisting near the center of Jose. While it doesn’t look

particularly tropical at the moment, there is no evidence of fronts

connected to the center and the system is definitely warm core.

Thus, Jose will stay a tropical cyclone. The initial wind speed

remains 65 kt based on the previous reconnaissance mission.

Some weakening is likely to begin within 24 hours due to Jose

moving over colder waters. Continued weakening is in the forecast

due to the marginal water temperatures, although the system could

eventually move over the warm Gulf Stream again if it takes a

southward turn in the right spot. Thus, the intensity forecast is

about the same as the previous one through 72 hours, then is

leveled off at 45 kt to account for the warmer water possibility.

Jose continues to move erratically northward, with the center

wobbling due to the convective bursts. The hurricane should turn

toward the northeast and east over the next two days as it moves

around a ridge over the western Atlantic. After that point, the

forecast becomes more uncertain, with some models curving the system

south and west under a building high over the northeastern United

States, and others drifting the cyclone eastward just out of the

reach of the ridge. With the guidance shifting eastward on this

cycle, the official forecast will follow the trend, although not

shift as strongly to the east since it wouldn’t take a very large

track error to either catch or miss that ridge.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. While the center of Jose is currently forecast to remain offshore

of the U.S. coast, the large cyclone is expected to cause some

direct impacts in portions of New England, and a tropical storm

warning is in effect for the coast of Rhode Island and a part of

the Massachusetts coast, including Cape Cod. Any deviation to the

left of the NHC forecast track would increase the likelihood and

magnitude of impacts elsewhere along the U.S. east coast from

Delaware to southern New England.

2. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Delaware to

southern New England during the next several days. Please see

products issued by local National Weather Service forecast offices.

3. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas,

and much of the U.S. east coast. These swells are likely to cause

dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days

in these areas.

4. Jose will produce heavy rain over a small part of southern New

England and eastern Long Island as it passes offshore of these

locations on Tuesday and Wednesday. Total accumulations of 1 to 3

inches are expected over eastern Long Island, southeast Connecticut,

southern Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts. 3 to 5 inches

are expected for Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Cape Cod. This

rainfall could cause isolated flooding. Elsewhere, Jose is expected

to produce light rainfall with little risk of flooding over the

mid-Atlantic coast and the northeast states.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 19/0900Z 36.0N 71.3W 65 KT 75 MPH

12H 19/1800Z 37.1N 71.1W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 20/0600Z 38.5N 70.1W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 20/1800Z 39.6N 68.7W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 21/0600Z 40.0N 67.2W 50 KT 60 MPH

72H 22/0600Z 39.3N 66.4W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

96H 23/0600Z 38.7N 66.6W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

120H 24/0600Z 38.5N 67.0W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

Forecaster Blake

POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE MARIA HEADED FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO



Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 13

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM AST Tue Sep 19 2017

Interaction of the small core of Maria with the mountainous terrain

of Dominica caused only a slight diminution of the intensity of

the hurricane. Data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft

after the center passed the island indicate an intensity of about

135 kt, at the high end of category 4 strength. Another Air Force

aircraft has begun investigating Maria, and preliminary data

from the plane suggest that the hurricane may have regained

category 5 intensity. Maria will be moving through a low-shear

atmospheric environment and mainly over warm waters for the next

couple of days. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible in the

early part of the forecast period due to eyewall replacement events.

Land influences could cause some weakening within the next 36

hours. Later in the forecast period, a modest increase in vertical

shear could cause some weakening. The official intensity forecast

is near or above the latest model consensus.

After smoothing out the trochoidal wobbles of Maria’s eye, the

initial motion estimate remains west-northwestward, or 300/8 kt.

There is little change to the track forecast reasoning from the

previous advisory package. A weak ridge situated over the western

Atlantic is expected to steer Maria west-northwestward through 48

hours, and on this track the center of the hurricane is forecast to

pass near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

After that time, the western portion of the ridge is forecast to

weaken, partially due to the influence of the large circulation of

Hurricane Jose. This should cause Maria to turn northwestward, then

north-northwestward by day 4-5. There is fairly good agreement

amongst the reliable guidance, and the new official track forecast

is very similar to the previous one. This is generally near the

left side of the envelope of model tracks, and favors the ECMWF and

the corrected consensus predictions.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Maria will affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands as an

extremely dangerous major hurricane during the next day or so.

2. Maria is likely to affect Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British

Virgin Islands as an extremely dangerous major hurricane tonight

and Wednesday. Preparations to protect life and property should be

rushed to completion.

3. A life-threatening storm surge, accompanied by large and

destructive waves, is expected for the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and

British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

4. Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides from heavy rainfall

are expected across the Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and

the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 19/0900Z 16.0N 62.3W 135 KT 155 MPH

12H 19/1800Z 16.7N 63.4W 140 KT 160 MPH

24H 20/0600Z 17.6N 64.8W 135 KT 155 MPH

36H 20/1800Z 18.5N 66.3W 125 KT 145 MPH…NEAR PUERTO RICO

48H 21/0600Z 19.3N 67.8W 125 KT 145 MPH

72H 22/0600Z 21.2N 70.4W 120 KT 140 MPH

96H 23/0600Z 23.7N 71.7W 110 KT 125 MPH

120H 24/0600Z 26.5N 72.5W 100 KT 115 MPH

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Sep 19 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently

downgraded Tropical Depression Norma, located a few hundred miles

west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula,

and on Tropical Storm Otis, located more than 1000 miles west of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. 1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the coast of

southeastern Mexico southward for a few hundred miles are associated

with a trough of low pressure. Environmental conditions appear

conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression

could form by the weekend while it moves slowly west-northwestward

near the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent. Forecaster Cangialosi NORMA WEAKENS TO A DEPRESSION

Tropical Depression Norma Discussion Number 20

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP172017

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 19 2017 Conventional satellite imagery shows continued deterioration of

Norma’s cloud pattern this evening. All that remains of the

associated deep convection is fragments in the northeast quadrant.

A 0518 UTC ASCAT-B overpass indicated winds of only 30 kt in the

north and east portions of the cyclone. Therefore, Norma is

downgraded to a depression for this advisory. Norma is forecast to

further weaken while traversing decreasing oceanic temperatures. An

intruding drier and more stable marine layer will also contribute to

Norma’s demise. The official forecast is just an update of the

previous one and shows Norma becoming a remnant low in 36 hours and

dissipating in 2 days. The initial motion is estimated to be west-northwestward, or

280/5 kt. Norma is expected to move west during the next 24 hours,

within the southwestern peripheral mid-tropospheric flow of a

subtropical ridge extending westward from northern Mexico over the

eastern Pacific. Afterward, the cyclone is forecast to gradually

turn northwestward as a remnant low. The NHC forecast is just a bit

south of the previous package due to the position adjustment based

on the scatterometer data, and is nudged toward the HFIP Corrected

Consensus model. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 19/0900Z 21.6N 113.9W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 19/1800Z 21.7N 114.7W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 20/0600Z 22.1N 115.6W 25 KT 30 MPH

36H 20/1800Z 22.6N 116.1W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Forecaster Roberts

OTIS MAINTAINING TROPICAL STORM STATUS

Hurricane Otis Discussion Number 27

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017

200 AM PDT Mon Sep 18 2017 What goes up must come down — Otis is a classic example of what can

happen with a small tropical cyclone. After rapidly intensifying

earlier today, the cloud pattern has become rather poorly

organized, with the center on the western edge of an irregular

central dense overcast. The wind speed is reduced to 85 kt, on the

high side of the latest Dvorak estimates, and this could be

generous. Further weakening is likely since Otis has moved over

cool SSTs and increasing shear is expected by tomorrow. Thus,

rapid weakening is forecast, and the official intensity is reduced

from the previous one, lying near the model consensus, although

the corrected consensus models are even lower. Global models

suggest Otis will degenerate into a remnant low within 2 days. Otis is still moving northward, recently at 5 kt. This northward

motion should turn to the west and southwest over the next 36

hours as it is steered by a low-level ridge over the central

Pacific. The global models are generally showing a stronger ridge,

and the guidance has shifted farther southwest with the track of the

expected remnants of the cyclone. The new NHC prediction follows the

latest guidance, resulting in a faster track that is to the

southwest of the previous official forecast. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 18/0900Z 18.5N 127.3W 85 KT 100 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 19.2N 127.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 19.3N 127.9W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 19/1800Z 19.0N 128.6W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 20/0600Z 18.2N 129.6W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 21/0600Z 16.5N 132.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 22/0600Z 14.7N 135.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Forecaster Blake