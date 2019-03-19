19 Mar Weather in Cayman

19 Mar Tue 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light and variable winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours associated with a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. A cold front over the northwest Caribbean is expected to linger over the next day or so leading to an increase in cloudiness and chance of showers for our area. Radar images show isolated showers, southeast of Cayman Brac, which are moving towards the west.

Humidity: 82% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.2°F L 70.8°F

Winds: Today S 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable

Barometer: 1014.00 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.17 in This month: 0.26 in 2 days since rain 4 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.59 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F



Sea Temperature in March: 81°F



MOON: 96% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown