19 July Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist. in Atlantic

1. An elongated low pressure area located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next day or two while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at 10 to 15 mph. After that time, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for development. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Jul 19 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Fernanda located well to the east of Hilo, Hawaii, on Tropical

Storm Greg located several hundred miles southwest of Manzanillo,

Mexico, and on Tropical Depression Eight-E located several hundred

miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California

peninsula.

1. A tropical wave located south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec is

producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Environmental

conditions are conducive for gradual development of this system

during the next several days and a tropical depression could form

well southwest of the southwestern coast of Mexico over the

weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

2. Another area of low pressure is forecast to form south of the

southeastern coast of Mexico over the weekend. Some gradual

development of this system is possible early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Eight-E are issued under

WMO header WTPZ33 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP3.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Eight-E are issued under

WMO header WTPZ23 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP3.

Forecaster Brown

Tropical Storm Greg Discussion Number 8

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP072017

300 AM MDT Wed Jul 19 2017

The increased convective organization of Greg proved to be

short-lived. Although the SHIPS-analyzed shear remains low, the

cloud pattern now resembles that of a sheared tropical cyclone. A

0458 UTC ASCAT-B overpass caught the eastern half of the

circulation, showing no winds above 30 kt, while Dvorak-based

estimates of the current intensity range from 45 to 57 kt. The

initial intensity has only been lowered to 40 kt since the ASCAT

pass missed the western half of the circulation, but this could be

generous.

Based on the aforementioned ASCAT pass, the analyzed center of the

tropical storm has been shifted farther south, and the overall

track forecast nudged southward accordingly. While the reasoning

behind the forecast is unchanged, the model spread is still fairly

high, and run-to-run consistency is low. For instance, the 120-h

forecast points from the 18Z and 00Z GFS model differ by nearly 300

nmi. The CMC, ECMWF, GFS, and UKMET global models still show Greg

and TD Eight-E interacting to various degrees, with each cyclone

beginning to affect the others track in about 36 hours. This

interaction should ultimately cause Greg to accelerate toward the

west-northwest. After about 72 hours it is still assumed that Greg

will be the dominant cyclone, so only a slight turn back toward the

west-southwest is forecast. If TD Eight-E instead becomes dominant,

then a more pronounced southern turn would be expected.

Although the initial intensity is a little lower than the previous

advisory, most of the guidance still suggests that Greg will

gradually strengthen within a warm-SST, high-moisture, low-shear

environment for the next 24-36 hours. Thus little change has been

made to the intensity forecast, which remains near the IVCN and HCCA

consensus aids. If TD Eight-E becomes the dominant cyclone, an

alternate scenario is that Greg will dissipate much sooner than

currently forecast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 19/0900Z 14.3N 111.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 19/1800Z 14.4N 112.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 20/0600Z 14.8N 114.3W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 20/1800Z 15.4N 116.4W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 21/0600Z 16.0N 118.9W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 22/0600Z 16.9N 124.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

96H 23/0600Z 15.8N 129.1W 30 KT 35 MPH

120H 24/0600Z 15.0N 134.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

Tropical Depression Eight-E Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP082017

200 AM PDT Wed Jul 19 2017

The overall convective pattern of the depression has changed little

since the previous advisory and remains ragged looking. Cloud tops

colder than -70C have persisted near and to the south of the

low-level center, yielding satellite estimates of T2.5/35 kt from

SAB and UW-CIMSS ADT. However, the intensity will remain at 30 kt

for this advisory since a 0500Z ASCAT-B overpass indicated a few

wind vectors of 27-28 kt in the southwestern quadrant.

The initial motion estimate is 20/05 kt. There is no significant

change to the previous track forecast or reasoning. The global and

regional models are in decent agreement on the depression engaging

in some weak binary interaction with the larger circulation of

Tropical Storm Greg as the latter cyclone passes about 200 nmi to

the north over the next few days. The new forecast track is similar

to the previous advisory track and lies near the TVCN consensus

model.

The upper-level westerly outflow on the east of Hurricane Fernanda

is expected to keep the depression in a moderate to strong vertical

wind shear regime for the next couple of days. After that,

northerly outflow from Greg should act to maintain unfavorable

shear conditions across the depression, preventing any significant

strengthening until the system dissipates by 96 hours. The new

intensity forecast is identical to the previous advisory and

follows the consensus model IVCN.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 19/0900Z 14.6N 120.8W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 19/1800Z 14.3N 121.4W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 20/0600Z 13.8N 122.1W 25 KT 30 MPH

36H 20/1800Z 13.3N 122.7W 25 KT 30 MPH

48H 21/0600Z 12.9N 123.1W 25 KT 30 MPH

72H 22/0600Z 13.2N 124.1W 25 KT 30 MPH

96H 23/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Stewart