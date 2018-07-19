19 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Thu Jul 19 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$

Forecaster Blake

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A tropical wave is producing a large area of showers and

thunderstorms centered about 1250 miles southwest of the southern

tip of the Baja California peninsula. This system continues to

show some signs of organization, and further development is possible

during the next several days while it moves quickly westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form this weekend several

hundred miles southwest of Mexico. Environmental conditions

should support some slow development of this system early next week

while it moves westward or west-northwestward well southwest of

Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

3. Another area of low pressure is likely to form early next week

several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.

Conditions appear conducive for some development of this system next

week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around

10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday) UV: 11.5 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.5°F L 78.6°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.75 in 76 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 46% Waxing Crescent

