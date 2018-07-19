July 19, 2018

19 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

19 Jul Thu 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Thu Jul 19 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$
Forecaster Blake

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A tropical wave is producing a large area of showers and
thunderstorms centered about 1250 miles southwest of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula. This system continues to
show some signs of organization, and further development is possible
during the next several days while it moves quickly westward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form this weekend several
hundred miles southwest of Mexico. Environmental conditions
should support some slow development of this system early next week
while it moves westward or west-northwestward well southwest of
Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

3. Another area of low pressure is likely to form early next week
several hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico.
Conditions appear conducive for some development of this system next
week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around
10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Not available.
See weather forecast top right of website.

 

 

Humidity: 92%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.5   EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 92.5°F  L 78.6°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1016.90 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.75 in  76 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  46%  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

