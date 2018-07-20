20 Jul Fri 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.
Forecaster Blake
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. An elongated area of low pressure located about 1450 miles southwest
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing
cloudiness and showers while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.
Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few
days before upper-level winds become too strong for development by
early next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
2. A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms centered
several hundred miles southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, is associated
with a tropical wave. Upper-level winds are forecast to become
increasingly favorable for development over the weekend, and a
tropical depression could form early next week while the system
moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
3. An area of low pressure is likely to form early next week several
hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. Environmental
conditions then appear to be conducive for gradual development of
this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward well south
of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 85% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.7°F L 77.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.08 This month: 0.83 in 0 days since rain 5 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 57% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
