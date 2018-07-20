Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$

Forecaster Blake

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. An elongated area of low pressure located about 1450 miles southwest

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing

cloudiness and showers while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few

days before upper-level winds become too strong for development by

early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms centered

several hundred miles southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, is associated

with a tropical wave. Upper-level winds are forecast to become

increasingly favorable for development over the weekend, and a

tropical depression could form early next week while the system

moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

3. An area of low pressure is likely to form early next week several

hundred miles south of the southern coast of Mexico. Environmental

conditions then appear to be conducive for gradual development of

this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward well south

of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with Light northeasterly winds and slight seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a weak ridge extends over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in the Cayman area moving west to southwest. Humidity: 85% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 12.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.7°F L 77.6°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.08 This month: 0.83 in 0 days since rain 5 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 57% Waxing Gibbous

