19 Dec Weather In Cayman

19 Dec Tue 2017
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.6 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 87.2°F L 77.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 20-30 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1018.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 14.66 in Last 24 hrs 0.oo This month: 2.40 in
21 Rain days in Nov 5 Rain days in Dec 9 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 62.80 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in. Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F
Sea Temperature in Dec 82°F
1% illuminated Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
