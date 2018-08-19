19 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Blake

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A tropical wave located about 900 miles southwest of the southern

tip of the Baja California peninsula continues to produce

disorganized shower activity. This system is beginning to

encounter strong upper-level winds, and significant development of

this system is not anticipated while it moves westward to

west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

Forecaster Blake

