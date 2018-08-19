August 19, 2018

19 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

August 19, 2018 by 1 Comment
19 Aug Sun 2018

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Blake

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A tropical wave located about 900 miles southwest of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula continues to produce
disorganized shower activity. This system is beginning to
encounter strong upper-level winds, and significant development of
this system is not anticipated while it moves westward to
west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

Not available.

See weather forecast top right of website

 

 

 

Humidity: 91%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.2   EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 90.5°F  L 78.8°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.00 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.83 in    Last 24 hrs 0.02  This month:  4.23 in  0 days since rain 10 rain days in August

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 23.52 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.  Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F

in August 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  62%  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
