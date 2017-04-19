19 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

April 19, 2017

Synopsis

Satellite pictures indicate that the extensive coverage of high level clouds over the Cayman Islands is associated with a broad upper level trough over the Gulf of Mexico which is expected to continue to spread high level cloud across the western Caribbean over the next few days. Moderate easterly winds and seas are expected to continue over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic. Radar images show showers in and around the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 93%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s temperatures H 88°F – L 77°F   Yesterday: H 82.5°F  L 78.0°F  

Wind direction TODAY: ENE: 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1017:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.42 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.31 in

6 Rain days in March   2 Rain days in April    13 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 3.48 in

All readings above are from South Sound

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in.  Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 49% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

