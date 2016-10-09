iNews Briefs & Community Events

US Coast Guard seizes $36M worth of cocaine in Caribbean Sea

From New Zealand Herald

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) ” The U.S. Coast Guard says it has seized $36 million worth of cocaine on a boat in the Caribbean near the Dominican Republic’s southern coast.

Authorities said Friday that they arrested four people after seizing more than 3,100 pounds (1,400 kilograms) of cocaine from a boat about 45 miles (72 kilometers) from the Dominican town of San Pedro de Macoris.

Officials say the suspects include three Venezuelans and one Dominican. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico says it plans to file a criminal complaint against the men.

Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies Offers Support for Book Publication

From Duke University

Deadline: Requests accepted until available funds for the year run out

CLACS offers special funds to support book publication by Duke tenure-track faculty. Duke faculty who will be eligible for tenure review, and who have a book under contract with a university or other Press, may apply for this funding. The book must have a clear focus on Latin America and/or the Caribbean.

The funds are intended to cover special book publication-related expenses that cannot be covered by the Press that is publishing the book or with other university funds, and that would otherwise have to be paid out of pocket by the faculty member. Such expenses might include the cost of photos or images for the book, translation, indexing, or unusually high copyright fees. These funds may not be used as a direct subvention to the Press that is publishing the book.

We anticipate having one or two awards per year, with awards in the $1,000 to $2,000 range ($2,000 is the maximum that will be considered). Applicants should submit a completed application form together with a brief proposal (up to one page) and a budget that clearly indicates how these funds would be spent.

Please submit your request to CLACS Associate Director Natalie Hartman, Room 140 Franklin Center, Box 90254 or via e-mail at njh@duke.edu.

There is no set deadline. Requests will be considered as they are received. Please submit your request at least 2 months before the funds are needed.

Puerto Rico Building New “Duty Free” Pier

From Caribbean Journal

Puerto Rico is expanding its cruise port in San Juan with a new “Duty Free” complex.

The $8 million project will be what officials are calling the “most modern and secure building for passengers on a dock in the Caribbean.”

The design includes commercial spaces in a two-story builidng with shopping and entertainment.

Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said the port would be “capable of allowing the arrival of a new generation of cruisers with the latest technology.”

The facility is being developed by Duty Free Americas in coordination with Royal Caribbean and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority.

Construction is slated to begin in the coming months, with completion planned in early 2018.

“This new development also represents a cultural opportunity, as the second level will have a space for gallery exhibitions, along with the sale of handicrafts and Puerto Rican products like rums and tobaccos.”

All Airports in the Bahamas Are Open

From Caribbean Journal

IMAGE: Bahamas Airports Open Lynden Pindling International Airport in the Bahamas.

After the passage of Hurricane Matthew, the Bahamas has announced the reopening of all airports across the country.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the country’s Department of Civil Aviation and in consultation with the Bahamian Department of Meteorology.

The country is still recovering from the massive storm, with blackouts across much of the country and a trail of destruction from flooding and rain.

Several islands received significant damage, including parts of Andros and Grand Bahama.

— CJ Staff Report

Lawyers St. Maarten end their strike for better pay

From Dutch Caribbean Legal Portal

PHILIPSBURG–The on-call criminal lawyers who were on strike since September 7 to obtain timely payment for their government services and an increase of fees which have not been indexed since 1993, have terminated their action on Thursday.

Spokesman for the strikers and Chairman of the St. Maarten Bar Association’s Criminal Law Division Cor Merx said in a statement on Thursday morning that the strikers’ demands were being met and that the strike would be terminated as per immediate.

The strike was an initiative of attorney-at-law Geert Hatzmann. For a month on-call lawyers laid down their work and did not assist clients assigned to them by government. Some 10 lawyers laid down their work. Their action had the full support of St. Maarten Bar Association.

In a show of solidarity, 18 lawyers marched to the Ministry of Justice, and to the new Government Administration Building on Pond Island when it was opened on September 23.

After the opening ceremony, a delegation of the striking lawyers, comprising Shaira Bommel, Sjamira Roseburg, Dagmar Daal, Hatzmann, and Merx, met with Prime Minister William Marlin and Minister of Justice Edson Kirindongo.

During this meeting, Minister Kirindongo said he had submitted a proposal to the Council of Ministers to supplement the budget of the Ministry of Justice with surpluses from the other ministries’ budgets, not only to finance the backlog in payments, but also to index the lawyers’ fees.

Merx said Thursday that he had understood that every lawyer with receivables had “more or less” been paid out. “Those who have not been paid in full have indicated the amounts received were substantial. That is reassuring. I have also learned that the indexation of tariffs is already being applied to the claims over the month of August.”

Although the agreement was still “very fragile,” Merx said it would be “reasonable” to call off the walkout at this point. He thanked the legal partners in the Prosecutor’s Office, the Joint Court of Justice and the Police for their support and loyalty, and specifically mentioned Joint Court Vice President Katja Mans and Bar Association’s Dean Aernout Kraaijeveld.

The criminal lawyers, in the meantime, remain sympathetic with the deficits in the Prosecutor’s Office’s budget, their spokesperson said. “We also called for attention to that. Professionally we are not always in agreement with each other but when the need is greatest, one gets to know his friends,” Merx stated.

The Daily Herald

Cayman Islands rises up in international rankings

By Sophie Prior Associate at Walkers

The Cayman Islands has risen by 13 spots in the most recent Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), ‘GFCI 20’.

The Cayman Islands ranks 28, up from 41 in the previous survey, and its index score is now 676, up from 641 in the last survey.

The most recent survey puts the Cayman Islands in the top 30 percent of all countries surveyed. The financial centres of London and New York rank 1st and 2nd respectively in the survey.

Click here for full feature via Cayman Funds Magazine

IMPACT Justice brings community mediation training to Guyana

From Caribbean News Now

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Canadian government-funded, Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) project is bringing its community mediation training programme to Guyana in a bid to build capacity for community mediation services in the region.

IMPACT Justice is a five-year regional justice sector reform project which is being implemented from within the Caribbean Law Institute Centre, UWI, Cave Hill Campus.

Two 40-hour workshops are taking place simultaneously from October 10 – 14: one for officers of the ministry of social protection and the other for police officers.

Volda Lawrence, minister of social protection, is scheduled to deliver remarks at the session for officers of the ministry of social protection, while acting commissioner of police David Ramnarine, will deliver remarks at the workshop for police officers.

Since the project’s commencement in April 2014, IMPACT Justice has facilitated mediation training in Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Two more sessions are scheduled for Guyana for October 31 – November 4.

QU Women’s Golf Hosts 6th Annual Quinnipiac Classic on Oct. 10-11 at New Haven Country Club

PLAYERS MENTIONED 6TH ANNUAL QUINNIPIAC CLASSIC

Date: Oct. 10-11, 2016

Location: New Haven Country Club | Hamden, Conn. | Directions

Format: Rounds 1 & 2 (36 holes) on Monday, Oct. 10; Round 3 (18 holes) on Tuesday, Oct. 11

The 6th Annual Quinnipiac Classic Tournament Field

Head coach John O’Connor has once-again expanded the field for the Quinnipiac Classic, now in its sixth season on New Haven Country Club on Oct. 10-11. The Bobcats welcome St. John’s, Navy, Sacred Heart, Albany, Central Connecticut State, Monmouth, Hartford, LIU-Brooklyn, Hofstra and Fairfield.

Senior Day

Prior to the start of play on Monday, Oct. 10, head coach John O’ Connor will recognize Nicole Scola (Westerly, Rhode Island) and Emily Ribbins (Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands) as part of Senior Day Festivities.

Town Hall Meetings about Zika Virus Rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the series of town hall meetings about the Zika virus has been rescheduled. The meetings are being held by Public Health to inform residents about Zika, and to address concerns, especially for pregnant women.

The meetings will now take place at Bodden Town Civic Centre on Tuesday, 18 October; Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall, West Bay on Tuesday, 25 October; North Side Civic Centre on Tuesday, 1 November; and East End Civic Centre on Tuesday, 8 November. All meetings will be from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meetings will be attended by a panel including Acting Medical officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, obstetrician Dr. Gilberta Alexander, internal medicine specialist Dr. Iheonunekwu Nelson, surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munro and nurse midwife Beverley Samuels, as well as Director of the Mosquito Control and Research Unit, Dr. Bill Petrie.

All, especially pregnant women and concerned members of the public, are invited to attend.

Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes

Description:

The Travel Channel Cayman Islands Beach Escape Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize Winner a trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands. The Vacation Sweepstakes Prize Package includes: $1,000 Gift Card for airfare; 5 days/4 nights first class hotel accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or; $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant; farm to table cooking class for 2; Guided Tour of the resort’s organic farm; Guided Nature Tour of Cayman Brac island; round trip airport transfers to/from hotel in Cayman; and a 6-month subscription to Hamptons Lane boxes of specialty ingredients and kitchen tools.

Grand Prize:

A trip for 2 to the Cayman Islands – includes $1,000 for airfare, 4 night first-class accommodations at Le Soleil d’Or, $500 Dining Credit at Mango Restaurant, & more!

ARV: $3,367.00

Company: The Travel Channel, L.L.C.

Start Date: 09/26/2016

Deadline Date: 10/28/2016

Entry Fee: $0.00

Frequency: Daily

Cayman Islands Official Public Holidays for 2017 Confirmed

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, Cert. Hon, JP, has approved the Cayman Islands official public holidays for 2017.

The approved list covers all the public holidays, including Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday in June 2017.

Since New Year’s Day (1 January) falls on a Sunday, Monday, 2 January 2017 will be observed as the official public holiday.

The official public holidays for 2017 are:

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day (observed)

Monday, 23 January – National Heroes Day

Wednesday, 1 March – Ash Wednesday

Friday, 14 April – Good Friday

Monday, 17 April – Easter Monday

Monday, 15 May – Discovery Day

Monday, 19 June – Queen’s Birthday

Monday, 3 July – Constitution Day

Monday, 13 November – Remembrance Day

Monday, 25 December – Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December – Boxing Day.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 orinfo@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON OCT 10

Green Iguanas Meeting

You’re invited to a community meeting on Green Iguanas hosted by the Department of Environment on Monday (10 Oct) at 630pm at the Aston Rutty Civic Center

Mental Health Week Panel Discussion

As part of Mental Health Week, you’re invited to tune into a panel discussion on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today program on Monday (10 Oct) at 1215pm.

TUE OCT 11

Employment: The Hiring Process

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Employment: The Hiring Process on Tuesday, (11 Oct) from 9:00-11:00am at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

WED OCT 12

Project Management Fundamentals

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Project Management Fundamentals on Wednesday (12 Oct) from 8am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Bookends Club

The Bookends Club meets on Wednesday (12 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Clinic & North Side Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The George Town Clinic is Wednesday (12 Oct) from 10 to noon and the North Side Awareness Meeting is at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

Mental Health Week Mental Health Symposium

As part of Mental Health Week, you’re invited a Mental Health Symposium under the theme Psychological & Mental Health First Aid in the Hibiscus Room at George Town Hospital on Wednesday (12 Oct) from 3 — 7pm.

THU OCT 13

The Exceptional Presenter

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on The Exceptional Presenter on Thursday, (13 Oct) from 9:00-430pm at their office in Governors Square; Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Mental Health Week Movie Night

As part of Mental Health Week

FRI OCT 14

Halloween Glow Party

The Halloween Glow Party is Friday (14 Oct) from 6 — 8pm at Starfish Village. Register by emailing info@starfish.ky.

SAT OCT 15

Introduction to Project Management

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on an Introduction to Project Management on Saturday (15 Oct) from 9am to 5pm at Fidelity Financial Center, 2nd floor. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky

Referee Beginner Course

The CIFA Referees’ Department will be conducting a Referee Beginner Course starting on Sunday (16 Oct) at 3:00 p.m. The course is free of charge. Email secretariat@cifa.ky to register.

Credit Union 5K Walk/Run

The Credit Union 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (15 Oct) at 630am. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information

SUN OCT 16

Ministry of Peach Church Ambassadors of God Anniversary Service

The Ministry of Peach Church Ambassadors of God are hosting their 14th Anniversay Service on Sunday (16 Oct) at 1030am.

Triathlon Build Up 3 of 3

The Triathlon Build Up 3 of 3 is Sunday (16 Oct) at public beach at 645am. Race three includes a Sprint distance: 600M swim, 9 mile bike race and a 2.5 mile run or Olympic distance: 1200M swim, 18.5 mile bike race and a 3 mile run. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Referee Beginner Course

MON OCT 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Awareness Meeting is on Monday (17 Oct) at the East End United Church Hall at 730pm.

TUE OCT 18

Zika Town Hall BT

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (18 Oct) at the Bodden Town Civic Center at 530pm.

WED OCT 19

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Clinic is Wednesday (19 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Floetry

Floetry is Wednesday (19 Oct) at 630pm at Books & Books.

THU OCT 20

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bodden Town Awareness Meeting is Thursday (20 Oct) at Webster Memorial Church Hall at 730pm.

SAT OCT 22

Save Our Youth Monster Dash

The Save Our Youth Monster Dash is Saturday (22 Oct) at 7am at the Town Center in Camana Bay. To register, log on to soyfoundation.com.

Cayman Islands NCVO Radio/Telethon Fundraiser

SUN OCT 23

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

Circuit Race

The last circuit cycling race is Sunday (23 Oct) at 7am at Lime Tree Bay. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration

Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero

The Cayman AIDS Foundation Run2Zero is Sunday (23 Oct) at 6am at Smith Cove. Log on to caymanactive.com for registration information.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cut A Thon

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cut A Thon at Eclipze Hair Design is Sunday (23 Oct) from 2 — 6pm.

MON OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness Meeting

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Awareness Meeting is at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (24 Oct) at 730pm.

Starfish Village Harvest Camp

The Starfish Village Harvest Camp runs Monday — Friday (24 — 28 Oct) from 8am to 3pm. Email info@starfish.ky to register.

TUE OCT 25

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The West Bay Clinic is Tuesday (25 Oct) from 10am to noon.

Zika Town Hall WB

The next Zika Town Hall meeting is on Tuesday (25 Oct) at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School at 530pm.

WED OCT 26

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Maleficent

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Maleficent on Wednesday (26 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Cayman Marketplace

Cayman Marketplace, formerly Cayshop, is Wednesday (26 Oct) from 530 to 8pm on Wednesday (26 Oct) and on Thursday (27 Oct) from 12pm to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay.

WED & THU OCT 26 & 27

Cayman Marketplace

THU OCT 27

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Monsters Inc

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Monsters Inc. on Thursday (27 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Clinic

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The East End Clinic is on Thursday (27 Oct) from 10am to noon and the George Town Awareness Meeting is at the Lions Community Center at 730pm.

FRI OCT 28

Pirates Week Festival Office Charity Golf Classic Sponsorship

The Pirates Week Festival Office is seeking additional sponsors for its Charity Golf Classic. The tournament is a fundraiser which will benefit Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Email piratesweekgolf@gmail.com if you would like to get involved.

Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball

The Humane Society’s Diablo Halloween Ball is Friday (28 Oct) at 6pm at Abacus.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Hocus Pocus

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Hocus Pocus on Friday (28 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dress Down Day

Join the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens as they observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Dress Down/ Dress Pink Day on Friday (28 Oct)

SAT OCT 29

Teacher Talk Training B

Educators are invited to Teacher Talk Training B: Let Language Lead the Way to Literacy at KidsAbility Clinic on Saturday (29 Oct) from 9am to 3pm. For more information, email info@kidsability.ky.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday (29 Oct) from 4 to 7pm at the Camana Bay Town Center. Ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of Halloween treats. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Mad Lab and watch the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series.

Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series: Goosebumps and Beetlejuice

Camana Bay’s Moonlight and Movies Halloween Series features Goosebumps and Beetlejuice on Saturday (29 Oct) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

SUN OCT 30

Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay

The Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay & Krys Global 30K Solo Run is Sunday (30 Oct) at 6am from Morritts in East End.

MON OCT 31

National Conservation Law Protected Areas Submissions

You’re invited to submit nominations for protected areas under the National Conservation Law now through October 31st. The process for making nominations is available at www.doe.ky.

SAT NOV 26

Meals on Wheels 5K Run/ Walk

Meals on Wheels is holding its first 5K Run/ Walk on November 26th and we are calling it a Turkey Trot.

SUN FEB 26 (2017)

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

October Events at Camana Bay