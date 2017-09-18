18 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H/canes, 1 TD (Atlantic)

Sep 18 Mon 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Sep 18 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Jose, located a few hundred miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North
Carolina, on Tropical Depression Lee, located over the eastern
Atlantic Ocean, and on Hurricane Maria, located just east of the
Lesser Antilles.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Cangialosi
NOAA AND AIR FORCE HURRICANE HUNTERS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING JOSE… …DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENTS EXPECTED ALONG THE EAST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES
Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 52
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017
500 AM EDT Mon Sep 18 2017
Jose is certainly looking less tropical characteristically this
morning. The 25 to 30 kt of southwesterly shear indicated in the
CIMSS shear product and the SHIPS model has separated the fragmented
inner core of Jose farther to the northeast of the partially exposed
surface circulation center. What remains of the deep convective
banding features of the cyclone are confined to the north and east
portions. The initial intensity is lowered a bit to 75 kt based on
the deteriorating cloud pattern and a blend of the subjective
T-number Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB. The aforementioned
deep-layer shear and decreasing oceanic temperatures are forecast to
induce a slow weakening trend through day 5. Because of the
significantly cooler water north of the Gulf Stream and a
persistently harsh upper-level wind environment, Jose should lose
its tropical characteristics around day 4, if not sooner. The
official intensity forecast follows suit and is weighed heavily on
the global models solution and is close to, but a little above, the
SHIPS guidance.
The initial motion is a little uncertain because of the significant
cloud structure change during the past 6 hours. Shortwave and
enhanced BD-curve infrared imagery reveal a more
north-northeastward short term motion, with the center possibly as
far east as 71.1W. However, an earlier GPM microwave image
and the satellite classification fixes indicated a position bit
farther to the west near 71.2 to 71.5W. As a compromise, I elected
to split the initial position between the two solutions which
yields a northward motion, at about 360/8 kt. There are no
changes to the forecast track philosophy. Jose should continue
northward during the next day or so, then turn north-northeastward
Wednesday as a mid-tropospheric trough passes north of the
hurricane. After the shortwave trough moves northeastward in
3 days, Jose is forecast to drift eastward, then turn
gradually southeastward and southward around day 4 as high
pressure builds over the northeastern United States. The NHC
forecast track has been nudged slightly to the right of the
previous advisory, due primarily to the short term
north-northeastward motion, and is based on a blend of the HCCA and
GFEX (ECMWF/GFS) guidance.
KEY MESSAGES:
1. While the center of Jose is currently forecast to remain offshore
of the U.S. coast, the large cyclone could cause some direct impacts
from Delaware northward to New England, and any deviation to the
left of the NHC forecast track would increase the likelihood and
magnitude of those impacts. A Tropical Storm Watch is now in
effect from the Delaware coast to southeastern Massachusetts.
Interests elsewhere along the U.S. east coast from North
Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of Jose
through the next several days.
2. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Delaware
to southern New England during the next several days. Please see
products issued by local National Weather Service forecast offices.
3. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas,
and much of the U.S. east coast. These swells are likely to cause
dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days
in these areas.
4. Jose will produce heavy rain as it passes near southern New
England and the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday and Wednesday. Total
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected over eastern Long
Island, southeast Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeast
Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Based on
the current forecast, the risk of flooding will be limited in scope.
Any deviation to the left of the forecast track, however, could
bring heavier and more widespread rainfall to southern New England,
Long Island, New York City, and New Jersey. If this deviation were
to occur, the risk of urban flash flooding and some river flooding
would increase.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 18/0900Z 33.0N 71.4W 75 KT 85 MPH
12H 18/1800Z 34.2N 71.4W 75 KT 85 MPH
24H 19/0600Z 35.8N 71.5W 70 KT 80 MPH
36H 19/1800Z 37.4N 71.2W 65 KT 75 MPH
48H 20/0600Z 38.8N 70.5W 60 KT 70 MPH
72H 21/0600Z 39.9N 68.5W 50 KT 60 MPH
96H 22/0600Z 39.2N 68.1W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROPICAL
120H 23/0600Z 38.3N 68.2W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROPICAL
$$
Forecaster Roberts
POORLY ORGANIZED LEE EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW BY TONIGHT
Tropical Depression Lee Discussion Number 14
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017
500 AM AST Mon Sep 18 2017
Lee’s cloud pattern has deteriorated considerably this morning.
All that remains of the deep convection are a few fragmented bands
in the northeast quadrant. The initial intensity is generously
held at 30 kt for this advisory. Deep-layer shear is expected to
increase during the next 12 to 24 hours, and this inhibiting
factor should prevent the cyclone from maintaining what is left
of the deep convection. Consequently, Lee should degenerate into a
remnant low by tonight.
The initial motion is estimated to be west-northwestward or 290/11
kt. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected
through the entire forecast period, or until the cyclone dissipates
in 3 days or earlier. No significant changes were made to the NHC
track from previous advisory and the official forecast is based
mainly on the HFIP Corrected Consensus technique.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 18/0900Z 14.1N 39.8W 30 KT 35 MPH
12H 18/1800Z 14.9N 41.2W 25 KT 30 MPH
24H 19/0600Z 16.0N 42.7W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
36H 19/1800Z 17.1N 44.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
48H 20/0600Z 18.5N 45.1W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 21/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Roberts
MARIA HEADED FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS… …EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE BY TONIGHT OR EARLY TUESDAY
Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 8
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017
500 AM AST Mon Sep 18 2017
Maria is maintaining a fairly circular area of intense convection
with some accompanying banding features. There has also been
considerable lightning occurring near the center over the past
several hours, confirming the vigor of the core convection. The
current intensity is set at 80 kt which is a blend of Dvorak
estimates from TAFB and SAB. An Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane
Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Maria in a couple of
hours and will give another estimate of the strength of the
hurricane. With warm waters and weak shear anticipated along the
projected track of Maria, additional strengthening is forecast.
According to the SHIPS-RI guidance, there is a significant
probability of rapid intensification over the next day or two. The
official intensity forecast is similar to the model consensus and
the latest HWRF simulation. Maria is likely to be at category 3 or
4 intensity by the time it moves into the extreme northeastern
Caribbean Sea.
Geostationary satellite fixes and the position estimates from the
Martinique radar give a motion of about 290/11 kt. A high pressure
area to the north of Maria should maintain the west-northwestward
motion for the next several days. Late in the forecast period, the
high weakens and this should cause a turn toward the
north-northwest. The official track forecast is similar to the
HFIP Corrected Consensus model as well as the ECMWF and lies on the
left side of the guidance suite.
KEY MESSAGES:
1. Maria is likely to strengthen significantly, and is expected to
be at major hurricane intensity when it affects portions of the
Leeward Islands over the next few days, bringing dangerous wind,
storm surge and rainfall hazards.
2. Maria is likely to affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and
Puerto Rico by mid week as a dangerous major hurricane. Hurricane
watches have been issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands
as well as for Puerto Rico. Interests in these areas should monitor
the progress of Maria and follow any advice given by local
officials.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 18/0900Z 14.6N 59.5W 80 KT 90 MPH
12H 18/1800Z 15.1N 60.6W 90 KT 105 MPH
24H 19/0600Z 15.8N 62.0W 105 KT 120 MPH
36H 19/1800Z 16.6N 63.4W 115 KT 130 MPH
48H 20/0600Z 17.4N 64.8W 120 KT 140 MPH
72H 21/0600Z 19.0N 67.7W 115 KT 130 MPH
96H 22/0600Z 21.0N 70.4W 110 KT 125 MPH
120H 23/0600Z 23.5N 72.0W 105 KT 120 MPH
$$
Forecaster Pasch
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Sep 18 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Norma, located southwest of the southern tip of the Baja
California peninsula, and on Hurricane Otis, located more than 1000
miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California
peninsula.
1. A trough of low pressure located about 1300 miles east-southeast of
the Hawaiian Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and
showers. Significant development of this system is not expected
while it drifts southwestward during the next few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
2. An area of low pressure is expected to form by the end of the week
south of southeastern Mexico. Some subsequent development
is possible while the system moves slowly west-northwestward just
off the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
NORMA EXPECTED TO SLOWLY WEAKEN SOUTHWEST OF BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR
Tropical Storm Norma Discussion Number 16
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP172017
300 AM MDT Mon Sep 18 2017
Norma is a small tropical cyclone, with one main curved band in the
eastern semicircle and an easy-to-find center. Dvorak estimates
are virtually unchanged from 6 hours ago and support the same
initial wind speed of 45 kt. Norma should begin to gradually
weaken later today as it moves over cooler SSTs and into a drier,
more stable airmass. The latest forecast is a blend of the
previous NHC prediction and the model consensus since guidance is
tightly clustered on the future weakening. Most of the global
models show convection disappearing within 2 days, so Norma is
now forecast to become a remnant low by that time.
Norma is now moving west-northwestward, continuing to be steered by
a ridge over northwestern Mexico. This general track is expected
for the next few days with a gentle curve toward the north-northwest
predicted as Norma moves around the southwestern portion of the
ridge. The new forecast is shifted westward, on the western side of
the model consensus closer to the ECMWF, which had the more offshore
track idea for some time before the bulk of the guidance.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 18/0900Z 21.4N 111.8W 45 KT 50 MPH
12H 18/1800Z 21.5N 112.6W 40 KT 45 MPH
24H 19/0600Z 21.8N 113.6W 35 KT 40 MPH
36H 19/1800Z 22.2N 114.6W 30 KT 35 MPH
48H 20/0600Z 22.8N 115.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 21/0600Z 24.2N 115.8W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
96H 22/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Blake
FICKLE OTIS NOW RAPIDLY WEAKENING
Hurricane Otis Discussion Number 27
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017
200 AM PDT Mon Sep 18 2017
What goes up must come down — Otis is a classic example of what can
happen with a small tropical cyclone. After rapidly intensifying
earlier today, the cloud pattern has become rather poorly
organized, with the center on the western edge of an irregular
central dense overcast. The wind speed is reduced to 85 kt, on the
high side of the latest Dvorak estimates, and this could be
generous. Further weakening is likely since Otis has moved over
cool SSTs and increasing shear is expected by tomorrow. Thus,
rapid weakening is forecast, and the official intensity is reduced
from the previous one, lying near the model consensus, although
the corrected consensus models are even lower. Global models
suggest Otis will degenerate into a remnant low within 2 days.
Otis is still moving northward, recently at 5 kt. This northward
motion should turn to the west and southwest over the next 36
hours as it is steered by a low-level ridge over the central
Pacific. The global models are generally showing a stronger ridge,
and the guidance has shifted farther southwest with the track of the
expected remnants of the cyclone. The new NHC prediction follows the
latest guidance, resulting in a faster track that is to the
southwest of the previous official forecast.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 18/0900Z 18.5N 127.3W 85 KT 100 MPH
12H 18/1800Z 19.2N 127.5W 70 KT 80 MPH
24H 19/0600Z 19.3N 127.9W 50 KT 60 MPH
36H 19/1800Z 19.0N 128.6W 40 KT 45 MPH
48H 20/0600Z 18.2N 129.6W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
72H 21/0600Z 16.5N 132.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
96H 22/0600Z 14.7N 135.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
120H 23/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Blake
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light winds and slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean remains slack. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 93.4°F L 80.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1013:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 4.29 in Last 24 hrs 0.83 This month: 4.17 in
16 Rain days in Aug 10 Rain days in Sep 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 27.67 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Sep 8.2 in. Average temperature in Sep: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in Sep 84°F
Moon: 3% Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN SEP 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News Sep 18 Mon 2017 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Mon Sep 18 2017 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Jose, located a few hundred miles southeast of Cape… Link: 18 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H/canes, 1 TD (Atlantic) […]