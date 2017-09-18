18 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H/canes, 1 TD (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Sep 18 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Jose, located a few hundred miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North

Carolina, on Tropical Depression Lee, located over the eastern

Atlantic Ocean, and on Hurricane Maria, located just east of the

Lesser Antilles.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi

NOAA AND AIR FORCE HURRICANE HUNTERS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING JOSE… …DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENTS EXPECTED ALONG THE EAST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES



Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 52

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM EDT Mon Sep 18 2017

Jose is certainly looking less tropical characteristically this

morning. The 25 to 30 kt of southwesterly shear indicated in the

CIMSS shear product and the SHIPS model has separated the fragmented

inner core of Jose farther to the northeast of the partially exposed

surface circulation center. What remains of the deep convective

banding features of the cyclone are confined to the north and east

portions. The initial intensity is lowered a bit to 75 kt based on

the deteriorating cloud pattern and a blend of the subjective

T-number Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB. The aforementioned

deep-layer shear and decreasing oceanic temperatures are forecast to

induce a slow weakening trend through day 5. Because of the

significantly cooler water north of the Gulf Stream and a

persistently harsh upper-level wind environment, Jose should lose

its tropical characteristics around day 4, if not sooner. The

official intensity forecast follows suit and is weighed heavily on

the global models solution and is close to, but a little above, the

SHIPS guidance.

The initial motion is a little uncertain because of the significant

cloud structure change during the past 6 hours. Shortwave and

enhanced BD-curve infrared imagery reveal a more

north-northeastward short term motion, with the center possibly as

far east as 71.1W. However, an earlier GPM microwave image

and the satellite classification fixes indicated a position bit

farther to the west near 71.2 to 71.5W. As a compromise, I elected

to split the initial position between the two solutions which

yields a northward motion, at about 360/8 kt. There are no

changes to the forecast track philosophy. Jose should continue

northward during the next day or so, then turn north-northeastward

Wednesday as a mid-tropospheric trough passes north of the

hurricane. After the shortwave trough moves northeastward in

3 days, Jose is forecast to drift eastward, then turn

gradually southeastward and southward around day 4 as high

pressure builds over the northeastern United States. The NHC

forecast track has been nudged slightly to the right of the

previous advisory, due primarily to the short term

north-northeastward motion, and is based on a blend of the HCCA and

GFEX (ECMWF/GFS) guidance.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. While the center of Jose is currently forecast to remain offshore

of the U.S. coast, the large cyclone could cause some direct impacts

from Delaware northward to New England, and any deviation to the

left of the NHC forecast track would increase the likelihood and

magnitude of those impacts. A Tropical Storm Watch is now in

effect from the Delaware coast to southeastern Massachusetts.

Interests elsewhere along the U.S. east coast from North

Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of Jose

through the next several days.

2. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Delaware

to southern New England during the next several days. Please see

products issued by local National Weather Service forecast offices.

3. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas,

and much of the U.S. east coast. These swells are likely to cause

dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days

in these areas.

4. Jose will produce heavy rain as it passes near southern New

England and the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday and Wednesday. Total

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected over eastern Long

Island, southeast Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeast

Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Based on

the current forecast, the risk of flooding will be limited in scope.

Any deviation to the left of the forecast track, however, could

bring heavier and more widespread rainfall to southern New England,

Long Island, New York City, and New Jersey. If this deviation were

to occur, the risk of urban flash flooding and some river flooding

would increase.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 18/0900Z 33.0N 71.4W 75 KT 85 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 34.2N 71.4W 75 KT 85 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 35.8N 71.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

36H 19/1800Z 37.4N 71.2W 65 KT 75 MPH

48H 20/0600Z 38.8N 70.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 21/0600Z 39.9N 68.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 22/0600Z 39.2N 68.1W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

120H 23/0600Z 38.3N 68.2W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

$$

Forecaster Roberts

POORLY ORGANIZED LEE EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW BY TONIGHT



Tropical Depression Lee Discussion Number 14

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Mon Sep 18 2017

Lee’s cloud pattern has deteriorated considerably this morning.

All that remains of the deep convection are a few fragmented bands

in the northeast quadrant. The initial intensity is generously

held at 30 kt for this advisory. Deep-layer shear is expected to

increase during the next 12 to 24 hours, and this inhibiting

factor should prevent the cyclone from maintaining what is left

of the deep convection. Consequently, Lee should degenerate into a

remnant low by tonight.

The initial motion is estimated to be west-northwestward or 290/11

kt. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected

through the entire forecast period, or until the cyclone dissipates

in 3 days or earlier. No significant changes were made to the NHC

track from previous advisory and the official forecast is based

mainly on the HFIP Corrected Consensus technique.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 18/0900Z 14.1N 39.8W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 14.9N 41.2W 25 KT 30 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 16.0N 42.7W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

36H 19/1800Z 17.1N 44.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 20/0600Z 18.5N 45.1W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 21/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Roberts

MARIA HEADED FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS… …EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE BY TONIGHT OR EARLY TUESDAY



Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 8

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM AST Mon Sep 18 2017

Maria is maintaining a fairly circular area of intense convection

with some accompanying banding features. There has also been

considerable lightning occurring near the center over the past

several hours, confirming the vigor of the core convection. The

current intensity is set at 80 kt which is a blend of Dvorak

estimates from TAFB and SAB. An Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane

Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Maria in a couple of

hours and will give another estimate of the strength of the

hurricane. With warm waters and weak shear anticipated along the

projected track of Maria, additional strengthening is forecast.

According to the SHIPS-RI guidance, there is a significant

probability of rapid intensification over the next day or two. The

official intensity forecast is similar to the model consensus and

the latest HWRF simulation. Maria is likely to be at category 3 or

4 intensity by the time it moves into the extreme northeastern

Caribbean Sea.

Geostationary satellite fixes and the position estimates from the

Martinique radar give a motion of about 290/11 kt. A high pressure

area to the north of Maria should maintain the west-northwestward

motion for the next several days. Late in the forecast period, the

high weakens and this should cause a turn toward the

north-northwest. The official track forecast is similar to the

HFIP Corrected Consensus model as well as the ECMWF and lies on the

left side of the guidance suite.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Maria is likely to strengthen significantly, and is expected to

be at major hurricane intensity when it affects portions of the

Leeward Islands over the next few days, bringing dangerous wind,

storm surge and rainfall hazards.

2. Maria is likely to affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and

Puerto Rico by mid week as a dangerous major hurricane. Hurricane

watches have been issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands

as well as for Puerto Rico. Interests in these areas should monitor

the progress of Maria and follow any advice given by local

officials.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 18/0900Z 14.6N 59.5W 80 KT 90 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 15.1N 60.6W 90 KT 105 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 15.8N 62.0W 105 KT 120 MPH

36H 19/1800Z 16.6N 63.4W 115 KT 130 MPH

48H 20/0600Z 17.4N 64.8W 120 KT 140 MPH

72H 21/0600Z 19.0N 67.7W 115 KT 130 MPH

96H 22/0600Z 21.0N 70.4W 110 KT 125 MPH

120H 23/0600Z 23.5N 72.0W 105 KT 120 MPH

$$

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Sep 18 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Norma, located southwest of the southern tip of the Baja

California peninsula, and on Hurricane Otis, located more than 1000

miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California

peninsula. 1. A trough of low pressure located about 1300 miles east-southeast of

the Hawaiian Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and

showers. Significant development of this system is not expected

while it drifts southwestward during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent. 2. An area of low pressure is expected to form by the end of the week

south of southeastern Mexico. Some subsequent development

is possible while the system moves slowly west-northwestward just

off the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent. Forecaster Cangialosi NORMA EXPECTED TO SLOWLY WEAKEN SOUTHWEST OF BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR

Tropical Storm Norma Discussion Number 16

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP172017

300 AM MDT Mon Sep 18 2017 Norma is a small tropical cyclone, with one main curved band in the

eastern semicircle and an easy-to-find center. Dvorak estimates

are virtually unchanged from 6 hours ago and support the same

initial wind speed of 45 kt. Norma should begin to gradually

weaken later today as it moves over cooler SSTs and into a drier,

more stable airmass. The latest forecast is a blend of the

previous NHC prediction and the model consensus since guidance is

tightly clustered on the future weakening. Most of the global

models show convection disappearing within 2 days, so Norma is

now forecast to become a remnant low by that time. Norma is now moving west-northwestward, continuing to be steered by

a ridge over northwestern Mexico. This general track is expected

for the next few days with a gentle curve toward the north-northwest

predicted as Norma moves around the southwestern portion of the

ridge. The new forecast is shifted westward, on the western side of

the model consensus closer to the ECMWF, which had the more offshore

track idea for some time before the bulk of the guidance. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 18/0900Z 21.4N 111.8W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 21.5N 112.6W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 21.8N 113.6W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 19/1800Z 22.2N 114.6W 30 KT 35 MPH

48H 20/0600Z 22.8N 115.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 21/0600Z 24.2N 115.8W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 22/0600Z…DISSIPATED $$

Forecaster Blake FICKLE OTIS NOW RAPIDLY WEAKENING

Hurricane Otis Discussion Number 27

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017

200 AM PDT Mon Sep 18 2017 What goes up must come down — Otis is a classic example of what can

happen with a small tropical cyclone. After rapidly intensifying

earlier today, the cloud pattern has become rather poorly

organized, with the center on the western edge of an irregular

central dense overcast. The wind speed is reduced to 85 kt, on the

high side of the latest Dvorak estimates, and this could be

generous. Further weakening is likely since Otis has moved over

cool SSTs and increasing shear is expected by tomorrow. Thus,

rapid weakening is forecast, and the official intensity is reduced

from the previous one, lying near the model consensus, although

the corrected consensus models are even lower. Global models

suggest Otis will degenerate into a remnant low within 2 days. Otis is still moving northward, recently at 5 kt. This northward

motion should turn to the west and southwest over the next 36

hours as it is steered by a low-level ridge over the central

Pacific. The global models are generally showing a stronger ridge,

and the guidance has shifted farther southwest with the track of the

expected remnants of the cyclone. The new NHC prediction follows the

latest guidance, resulting in a faster track that is to the

southwest of the previous official forecast. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 18/0900Z 18.5N 127.3W 85 KT 100 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 19.2N 127.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 19.3N 127.9W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 19/1800Z 19.0N 128.6W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 20/0600Z 18.2N 129.6W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 21/0600Z 16.5N 132.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 22/0600Z 14.7N 135.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 23/0600Z…DISSIPATED $$

Forecaster Blake