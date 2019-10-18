18 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TC

18 Oct Fri 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Oct 18

TC 16: DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXPECTED ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

TROPICAL STORM OCTAVE STRENGTHENS A LITTLE AS IT BEGINS TO MEANDER

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light winds and smooth to slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean

Humidity: 73% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 10.1 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 91.1°F L 77.4°F

Winds: Today SE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1012.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 3.28 in

3 days since rain

10 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 23.36 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:80% illumination

Waning Gibbous

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

