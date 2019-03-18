18 Mar Weather in Cayman

18 Mar Mon 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours associated with a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.
Humidity: 91% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 13.6 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.0°F L 69.4°F
Winds: Today ENE 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable
Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.17 in This month: 0.26 in 1 day since rain 4 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.59 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.
Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in March: 81°F
MOON: 91% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
