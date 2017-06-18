18 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 18 Sunday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in
association with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles
east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands. Some development
of this system is possible during the next couple of days before
environmental conditions become less favorable for tropical cyclone
formation. This system is forecast to move to the west-northwest at
near 20 mph toward the Windward Islands and northeastern South
America during the next two days, and interests in these areas
should monitor its progress. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter
aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system on Monday, if
necessary.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
2. A broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean
Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is expected while
it moves slowly northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula later
today and over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico on Monday and
Tuesday, where a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form.
Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected over portions of
Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands,
and western Cuba during the next several days. An Air Force Reserve
Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system
later today, if necessary.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Brennan
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Scattered showers along with fresh southeasterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough supports an area of low pressure over the Western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.
Humidity: 82% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 84.7°F L 75.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: SE 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 3.00 in This month: 4.56 in
9 Rain days in May 7 Rain days in June 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.56 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 39% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
