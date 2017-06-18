18 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in

association with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles

east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands. Some development

of this system is possible during the next couple of days before

environmental conditions become less favorable for tropical cyclone

formation. This system is forecast to move to the west-northwest at

near 20 mph toward the Windward Islands and northeastern South

America during the next two days, and interests in these areas

should monitor its progress. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter

aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system on Monday, if

necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean

Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is expected while

it moves slowly northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula later

today and over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico on Monday and

Tuesday, where a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form.

Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected over portions of

Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands,

and western Cuba during the next several days. An Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system

later today, if necessary.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jun 18 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Brennan

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Scattered showers along with fresh southeasterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough supports an area of low pressure over the Western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared Humidity: 82% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 13.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 84.7°F L 75.0°F Wind direction TODAY: SE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 3.00 in This month: 4.56 in

9 Rain days in May 7 Rain days in June 0 days since rain 2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 12.56 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in June 84°F Moon: 39% illuminated

