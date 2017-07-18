Jul 18 Tuesday 2017 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jul 18 2017 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Don, located east-southeast of Barbados. 1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are associated with a low

pressure system located several hundred miles west-southwest of the

Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development of this system is

possible through mid-week while it moves toward the west-northwest

or northwest at 10 to 15 mph. After that time, environmental

conditions are forecast to become less conducive for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent. Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Don are issued under WMO header

WTNT35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT5.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Don are issued under WMO

header WTNT25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT5. Forecaster Landsea Tropical Storm Don Discussion Number 3

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052017

500 AM AST Tue Jul 18 2017 Don’s convective pattern has continued to improve overnight and

early this morning, including the development of a pronounced

central dense overcast (CDO) feature. There have also been periodic

bursts of deep convection very near the center, accompanied by

significant clusters of lightning activity, which is indicative of

strong updrafts in or near the radius of maximum winds. The last

recon data around 0000Z indicated peak SFMR surface winds of 41 kt.

Given the marked increase in convective organization since that

time, the initial intensity has been increased to 45 kt. The initial motion estimate remains 280/16 kt. There is no change

to the previous track forecast or reasoning. Although the models

continue to differ some on Don’s forward speed, there is very little

cross-track difference. The models are in good agreement that the

broad Bermuda-Azores ridge to north of the cyclone will remain

strong and move little for the next several days, which should act

to keep Don moving briskly westward until dissipation occurs at

around 72 hours. The new NHC forecast track is essentially just an

extension of the previous advisory track, and is slightly north of

the multi-model consensus TVCN. Don is expected to remain embedded within a narrow east-west zone of

low vertical wind shear for another 24-36 hours, which should allow

for some additional strengthening. Since Don is a compact tropical

cyclone, significant changes in intensity — both up and down —

can occur due to small fluctuations in wind shear and/or interaction

with the mountainous Windward Islands. By 36 hours, increasing

westerly shear is expected to cause Don to weaken while it moves

across the southeastern Caribbean Sea, and degeneration into an open

wave is forecast to occur by 72 hours. The NHC intensity forecast

is similar to the previous advisory and remains below the consensus

models ICON and IVCN. However, the intensity guidance continues to

vary widely between only showing an open wave (most of the global

models) to Don achieving hurricane strength (HWRF, ECMWF, and some

of the statistical models). As a result, confidence in the intensity

forecast remains low. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 18/0900Z 11.5N 56.2W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 11.8N 59.1W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 12.1N 63.2W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 19/1800Z 12.4N 67.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

48H 20/0600Z 12.7N 71.6W 40 KT 45 MPH

72H 21/0600Z…DISSIPATED $$

Forecaster Stewart

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 18 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Fernanda located well to the east of Hilo, Hawaii, and on newly

upgraded Tropical Storm Greg located a few hundred miles southwest

of Manzanillo, Mexico. 1. Satellite images indicate that organized showers and thunderstorms

continue in association with a low pressure system located about 800

miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Although

upper-level winds are currently only marginally conducive for

development, only a small increase in the organization of this

system could lead to the formation of a tropical depression at any

time. This disturbance is expected to move slowly westward or

west-southwestward during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent. 2. Another area of low pressure is expected to form in the eastern

Pacific Ocean south of Mexico late this week. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for some development of the system this

the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to

15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent. Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Greg are issued under

WMO header WTPZ32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP2.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Greg are issued under

WMO header WTPZ22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP2. Forecaster Landsea Tropical Storm Greg Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP072017

300 AM MDT Tue Jul 18 2017 Deep convection has increased in both intensity and coverage during

the last several hours over and to the southeast of the center of

the cyclone. The Dvorak classifications from TAFB and SAB at 0600

UTC were 2.0/30 kt, but ADT values and satellite consensus estimates

from CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin suggest a slightly higher

intensity. Based on the improvement in convective organization

during the past few hours, the initial intensity is increased to 35

kt, making the system Tropical Storm Greg. The northwesterly shear currently affecting Greg is expected to

gradually lessen, and the upper-level wind pattern will likely

become favorable in the 24- to 60-h time frame. Therefore, the NHC

intensity forecast continues to show modest strengthening during the

next couple of days. After that time, however, the shear is

expected to increase out of the south or southwest as the cyclone

approaches an upper-level low. This increase in shear combined with

drier air and cooler waters should end the strengthening trend and

cause weakening. The depression will likely degenerate to a remnant

low in 4 to 5 days when it moves over SSTs below 26 deg C. The NHC

intensity forecast is the same as the previous one, and is in line

with the bulk of the guidance. Greg is moving west-northwestward at 8 kt to the south of a low- to

mid-level ridge. A westward to west-northwestward motion with some

increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days as

the ridge strengthens a little. Some of the models show Greg

interacting with the disturbance currently located about 700 n mi

to its west in 4 to 5 days, which could cause the cyclone to turn

south of due west at that time. The track models are in general

agreement, and the NHC forecast lies closest to the consensus aids. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 18/0900Z 14.6N 107.6W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 14.7N 108.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 15.0N 110.6W 40 KT 45 MPH

36H 19/1800Z 15.4N 112.6W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 20/0600Z 15.8N 114.7W 40 KT 45 MPH

72H 21/0600Z 16.9N 119.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

96H 22/0600Z 17.1N 124.6W 30 KT 35 MPH

120H 23/0600Z 16.5N 129.5W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW $$

Forecaster Cangialosi

Hurricane Fernanda Discussion Number 26

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP062017

200 AM PDT Tue Jul 18 2017 Fernanda is gradually weakening. The eye of the hurricane is no

longer apparent in satellite images, and dry slots are evident in

microwave images over the eastern portion of the circulation. The

cloud pattern now consists of a fairly circular central dense

overcast with curved bands surrounding the convective mass. The

Dvorak CI-numbers are 5.0/90 kt from TAFB and SAB, and the ADT

values from UW-CIMSS are similar. Based on these estimates, the

initial intensity is lowered a little to 90 kt. Fernanda is still over relatively warm sea-surface temperatures, but

it is headed for cooler waters, and by 24 hours it should be

crossing the 26 deg C isotherm. These cooler waters combined with

drier air and a significant increase in southwesterly wind shear

that begins in a few days should cause the cyclone to steadily

weaken. Fernanda is predicted to be a remnant low by the end of the

forecast period when the SHIPS model shows the shear increasing to

near 30 kt and the environmental mid-level relative humidity values

below 40 percent. The NHC intensity forecast is similar to the

previous one and generally follows the intensity model consensus. The track forecast philosophy for Fernanda remains unchanged. The

hurricane continues to move northwestward at 8 kt toward a weakness

in the ridge caused by a mid- to upper-level trough to the northeast

of the Hawaiian Islands. This general motion is expected to

continue for the next 24 hours or so. After that time, the trough

is forecast to lift out, allowing the ridge to rebuild to the north

of the weakening system. This pattern change should cause Fernanda

to turn westward to west-northwestward. Only small changes were

made to the previous NHC track forecast, and the new one lies near

the middle of the guidance envelope. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 18/0900Z 15.4N 132.8W 90 KT 105 MPH

12H 18/1800Z 16.1N 133.7W 80 KT 90 MPH

24H 19/0600Z 16.9N 134.8W 70 KT 80 MPH

36H 19/1800Z 17.4N 136.1W 60 KT 70 MPH

48H 20/0600Z 17.8N 137.6W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 21/0600Z 18.6N 140.6W 45 KT 50 MPH

96H 22/0600Z 19.3N 143.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

120H 23/0600Z 19.9N 147.6W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW $$

Forecaster Cangialosi Weather In Cayman

Synopsis A few isolated showers and thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level low lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

