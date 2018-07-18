July 18, 2018

18 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

18 Jul Wed 2018

Tropical Report

 

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$
Forecaster Beven

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A weak area of low pressure located about 1200 miles west-southwest
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing a
small area of showers and thunderstorms. Development of this
system is unlikely due to strong upper-level winds. This system is
expected to move westward during the next few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 1000 miles
south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California
peninsula are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental
conditions are forecast to become somewhat conducive for development
of this system by the weekend while it moves quickly westward at low
latitudes.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

3. An area of low pressure is forecast to form late this week several
hundred miles southwest of Mexico. Some slow development of this
system is possible by early next week while it moves westward or
west-northwestward well south of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
 

Humidity: 89%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.5   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 93.1°F  L 78.6°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1016.90 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.75 in  6 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  36%  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

