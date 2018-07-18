18 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Forecaster Beven

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A weak area of low pressure located about 1200 miles west-southwest

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing a

small area of showers and thunderstorms. Development of this

system is unlikely due to strong upper-level winds. This system is

expected to move westward during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 1000 miles

south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California

peninsula are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental

conditions are forecast to become somewhat conducive for development

of this system by the weekend while it moves quickly westward at low

latitudes.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

3. An area of low pressure is forecast to form late this week several

hundred miles southwest of Mexico. Some slow development of this

system is possible by early next week while it moves westward or

west-northwestward well south of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving towards the west. Humidity: 89% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 12.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.1°F L 78.6°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.75 in 6 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 36% Waxing Crescent

