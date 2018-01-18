18 Jan Weather In Cayman

18 Jan Thu 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Fresh to strong northerly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a cold front moves into the Cayman area today becoming stationary by tonight and the associated high pressure system builds over the southeastern US. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving southwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 87% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.9 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 81.0°F L 71.2°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNE 20-30 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 20-30 mph GC
Barometer: 1018.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.13 This month: 1.58 in
6 Rain days in Dec 9 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.58 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
2% illuminated Waxing crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
