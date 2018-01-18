18 Jan Weather In Cayman

January 18, 2018

Weather In Cayman

January 18, 2018
0
0



18 Jan Thu 2018

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Fresh to strong northerly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a cold front moves into the Cayman area today becoming stationary by tonight and the associated high pressure system builds over the southeastern US. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving southwest.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 87%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 6.9   HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 81.0°F  L 71.2°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NNE 20-30 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 20-30 mph

Barometer: 1018.80 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.13 This month:  1.58 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  9 Rain days in Jan   0 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 1.58 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

2% illuminated  Waxing crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

