August 18, 2018

18 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

August 18, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

 

18 Aug Sat 2018

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Ernesto, located in the northeastern Atlantic.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Avila

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Lane, located over the far southwestern portion of the eastern
North Pacific basin.

1. A disorganized area of showers associated with a tropical wave is
located about 900 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the
Baja California peninsula. A gradual development of this system is
possible during the next several days while it moves westward to
west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated thundershowers are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the upper level flow supports localized showers over the Cayman area.

 

 

 

Humidity: 76%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.3   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 91.0°F  L 79.3°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1017.50 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.83 in    Last 24 hrs 0.03  This month:  4.21 in  0 days since rain 9 rain days in August

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 23.50 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.  Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F

in August 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  52%  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*