18 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

18 Aug Sat 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Ernesto, located in the northeastern Atlantic.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Avila
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Lane, located over the far southwestern portion of the eastern
North Pacific basin.
1. A disorganized area of showers associated with a tropical wave is
located about 900 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the
Baja California peninsula. A gradual development of this system is
possible during the next several days while it moves westward to
west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 76% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.0°F L 79.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1017.50 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.03 This month: 4.21 in 0 days since rain 9 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 23.50 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 52% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
