18 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Ernesto, located in the northeastern Atlantic.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Avila

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Lane, located over the far southwestern portion of the eastern

North Pacific basin.

1. A disorganized area of showers associated with a tropical wave is

located about 900 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the

Baja California peninsula. A gradual development of this system is

possible during the next several days while it moves westward to

west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Avila

