17 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 2 TS (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Sep 17 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Jose, located several hundred miles south-southeast of Cape

Hatteras, North Carolina, on Tropical Storm Lee, located over the

eastern Atlantic Ocean, and on Tropical Storm Maria, located several

hundred miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Maria are issued under WMO

header WTNT35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT5.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Maria are issued under WMO

header WTNT25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT5.

Forecaster Cangialosi

JOSE MOVING A LITTLE FASTER NORTHWARD WITH NO CHANGE IN STRENGTH… …DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENTS EXPECTED ALONG THE EAST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES



Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 48

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM EDT Sun Sep 17 2017

The satellite presentation of Jose continues to reveal little

change in the overall cloud structure since yesterday afternoon.

The 25-30 kt of westerly shear is inhibiting any further development

of the inner core. Cloud tops have warmed near the center and the

cyclone appears to be tilted toward the northeast with height

in earlier microwave images. Dvorak satellite intensity estimates

remain unchanged from the last advisory, and the initial

intensity is held at 70 kt. Due to the expected shear persisting

through the entire forecast period, the statistical and dynamical

intensity guidance no longer indicate any hint of strengthening,

even in the short term. Accordingly, The NHC forecast reflects

little change in strength through the 48 hour period, then

shows gradual weakening through 5 days.

The initial motion is estimated to be northward, or 360/7 kt. The

cyclone is expected to continue on this northward track, along the

western periphery of the Bermuda high, through 48 hours.

Afterward, Jose should gradually turn north-northeastward to

northeastward on days 3 and 4. Near the end of the forecast

period, Jose is forecast to slowly turn eastward within the

mid-latitude, mid-level westerly flow associated with shortwave

trough moving over the Canadian Maritimes. The official forecast

has been adjusted slightly to the west, closer to the HFIP

Corrected Consensus, and near a blend of the UKMET, and ECMWF which

have also shifted a bit westward.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. The center of Jose is forecast to pass well east of the North

Carolina coast on Monday, and tropical-storm-force winds are

currently expected to remain offshore of the North Carolina Outer

Banks. However, an additional increase in the size of the storm or a

westward adjustment in the track forecast could bring tropical storm

conditions closer to the Outer Banks, and interests there should

monitor the progress of Jose through Monday.

2. While Jose is currently forecast to remain offshore of the U.S.

coast from Virginia northward to New England, the large cyclone

could cause some direct impacts to these areas and any deviation to

the left of the NHC forecast track would increase the likelihood and

magnitude of those impacts. Interests along the U.S. east coast

from Virginia to New England should monitor the progress of Jose

through the next several days.

3. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the

northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and much of the U.S.

east coast. These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip

current conditions for the next several days in these areas.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 17/0900Z 30.0N 71.7W 70 KT 80 MPH

12H 17/1800Z 31.0N 71.6W 70 KT 80 MPH

24H 18/0600Z 32.5N 71.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

36H 18/1800Z 34.0N 71.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

48H 19/0600Z 35.6N 71.3W 65 KT 75 MPH

72H 20/0600Z 38.6N 70.2W 60 KT 70 MPH

96H 21/0600Z 40.0N 67.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

120H 22/0600Z 39.8N 64.8W 45 KT 50 MPH

Forecaster Roberts

LEE MOVING SLOWLY WESTWARD OVER THE OPEN EASTERN ATLANTIC



Tropical Storm Lee Discussion Number 10

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Sun Sep 17 2017

Lee remains sheared this morning, with the center of circulation

just beneath the northern edge of the cloud mass. Consequently, the

initial intensity is held at 35 kt and agrees with the subjective

Dvorak intensity estimates from TAFB and SAB. The cyclone is

forecast to remain in an upper wind environment of strong

west-northwesterly shear through the forecast period. The global

and statistical models all show no intensification of Lee through 36

hours or so, followed by a gradual weakening trend through day 5.

In fact, the GFS and ECMWF show dissipation in less than 4 days.

Only the HWRF hurricane model indicates modest strengthening around

the 48 hour period. The official forecast is similar to the

previous package and reflects Lee degenerating into a remnant low in

4 days.

The initial motion is estimated to be westward, or 280/6 kt. The

cyclone is currently moving within the easterly mid-level flow

produced by a subtropical ridge anchored to the north. This ridge

is forecast to erode in 36 hours, allowing Lee to gradually turn

west-northwestward and continue tracking in this fashion through 5

days. A slight adjustment to the right of the previous advisory was

made to lie more closely to the HCCA technique and a blend of the

ECMWF and GFS global models.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 17/0900Z 13.0N 35.4W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 17/1800Z 13.1N 36.4W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 18/0600Z 13.4N 37.9W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 18/1800Z 14.2N 39.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

48H 19/0600Z 15.0N 41.3W 30 KT 35 MPH

72H 20/0600Z 17.1N 44.7W 30 KT 35 MPH

96H 21/0600Z 18.9N 48.4W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 22/0600Z 20.3N 52.3W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Forecaster Roberts

MARIA EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE LATER TODAY



Tropical Storm Maria Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM AST Sun Sep 17 2017

Maria’s cloud pattern is becoming better organized with developing

convective banding features and a gradually expanding CDO.

Upper-level outflow is only slightly restricted over the southern

portion of the circulation. The current intensity is set at 55

kt, in agreement with the latest Dvorak estimates from both TAFB and

SAB. The environment should be conducive for continued

strengthening for the next several days with low shear, a warm

ocean and a fairly moist mid-tropospheric air mass. The official

intensity forecast follows the model consensus, but a more rapid

intensification than indicated here is certainly possible over the

next couple of days.

Latest center fixes indicate that the tropical cyclone is now

moving west-northwestward, or 285/13 kt. A mid-level high pressure

area to the north of Maria is forecast to weaken slightly over the

next several days. This should result in a continued

west-northwestward motion with a slowing of forward speed. The

official track forecast is a blend of the latest GFS and ECMWF

predictions, and lies on the left side of the guidance envelope.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Maria is expected to strengthen and affect portions of the

Leeward Islands as a hurricane early next week, bringing dangerous

wind, storm surge and rainfall hazards. Hurricane or Tropical

Storm Warnings will likely be required for portions of these

islands today.

2. Maria could also affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and

Puerto Rico by mid week as a dangerous major hurricane, and

hurricane watches could be issued for these islands as early as

tonight. Interests in these areas should monitor the progress of

Maria and follow any advice given by local officials.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 17/0900Z 13.0N 54.9W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 17/1800Z 13.7N 56.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 18/0600Z 14.5N 58.3W 75 KT 85 MPH

36H 18/1800Z 15.2N 60.0W 85 KT 100 MPH

48H 19/0600Z 15.8N 61.3W 95 KT 110 MPH

72H 20/0600Z 17.0N 64.0W 110 KT 125 MPH

96H 21/0600Z 18.4N 67.0W 100 KT 115 MPH…INLAND

120H 22/0600Z 19.5N 69.5W 105 KT 120 MPH…OVER WATER

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Sep 17 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Norma, located south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja

California peninsula, Mexico, and on Tropical Storm Otis, located

more than 1000 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja

California peninsula. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Landsea WEAKENING NORMA HEADING TOWARD SOUTHERN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Tropical Storm Norma Discussion Number 12

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP172017

300 AM MDT Sun Sep 17 2017 A pair of ASCAT passes between 0400 and 0500 UTC showed that Norma

is weaker than previously estimated. The maximum winds in both

passes were around 40 kt, so the initial intensity has been

conservatively lowered to 45 kt. The new NHC intensity forecast is

a little lower than the previous one because of the lower initial

intensity, but otherwise the reasoning behind the forecast is

unchanged. Norma is already embedded within a fairly dry

environment, and will be moving over progressively cooler SSTs over

the coming days. Steady weakening is likely, and Norma is now

forecast to become a remnant low by 96 h. There has been a significant shift in the track guidance. The GFS

and various GFS-derived models have come into better agreement with

the ECMWF, and now depict a track farther away from the Baja

California peninsula. Beyond day 3, there is still a fair amount of

disagreement on the extent to which a ridge to the east will turn

the tropical storm or its remnants back toward the north. The ECMWF

continues to insist that the cyclone will come to a near halt, while

the GFS shows the remnant low continuing well to the north. The new

NHC forecast remains close to the various consensus aids, but hedges

toward the ECMWF. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 17/0900Z 20.5N 110.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 17/1800Z 21.1N 110.7W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 18/0600Z 21.7N 111.3W 40 KT 45 MPH

36H 18/1800Z 22.1N 112.1W 35 KT 40 MPH

48H 19/0600Z 22.4N 113.0W 35 KT 40 MPH

72H 20/0600Z 22.9N 114.3W 30 KT 35 MPH

96H 21/0600Z 23.5N 114.5W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 22/0600Z 24.0N 114.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW $$

Forecaster Zelinsky OTIS BARELY MOVING

Tropical Storm Otis Discussion Number 23

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017

200 AM PDT Sun Sep 17 2017 Otis continues to exceed my expectations from yesterday. The center

appears to be well embedded within a persistent central dense

overcast, and Dvorak classifications from TAFB and SAB have

increased. On this basis, the intensity has been increased to 45

kt. Otis has an opportunity to strengthen a little bit more over

the next 12 to 24 hours, and the statistical-dynamical models show

this. On the other hand, the HWRF suggests that Otis may have

already peaked. The new forecast splits these scenarios and shows

Otis strengthening only a little more. After that time, SSTs around

26 C and a drier environment should cause the tropical storm to

steadily weaken. Otis has barely moved overnight, but should begin to slowly lift

northward later this morning. Very little change was required to

the track forecast, and all of the global models continue to

indicate that the cyclone will slowly move into a break in the

subtropical ridge over the next couple of days. After about 72 h,

the remnants of Otis will likely begin to move west-southwestward

within the low-level tradewinds. Although there is a fair amount

of spread on the exact heading Otis will take, there is good

agreement that it won’t move much for the first 72-96 h of the

forecast, so confidence in that aspect of the forecast is fairly

high. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 17/0900Z 16.1N 127.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 17/1800Z 16.6N 127.7W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 18/0600Z 17.5N 127.7W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 18/1800Z 18.3N 127.7W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 19/0600Z 18.8N 127.9W 45 KT 50 MPH

72H 20/0600Z 18.1N 129.3W 35 KT 40 MPH

96H 21/0600Z 17.0N 132.0W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 22/0600Z 15.5N 136.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW $$

Forecaster Zelinsky