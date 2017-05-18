Cloudiness and showers over the Northwest Caribbean is expected to continue over the next 24 hours as a surface trough lingers and interact with an upper level trough. Radar images show scattered showers mainly around the Sister Islands which are moving towards the northwest.



Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 10.9 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.5°F L 77.9°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE: 10-20 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 10-15 mph



Barometer: 1010:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 1.82 in



5 Rain days in April 7 Rain days in May 1 day since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.09 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 55% illuminated

