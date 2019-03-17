March 17, 2019

17 Mar Weather in Cayman

17 Mar Sun 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light to moderate winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours associated with a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean

Humidity: 91% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 84.0°F L 70.8°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-15 mph Tonight Light & variable
Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.17 in This month: 0.26 in 0 days since rain 4 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.59 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in March: 81°F

MOON: 82% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

