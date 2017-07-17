17 July 217 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist. in Atlantic

Jul 17 Monday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jul 17 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. An area of low pressure located about 750 miles east of the Windward

Islands is moving westward at about 15 mph. The associated shower

and thunderstorm activity continues to show some signs of

organization, but the system appears to lack a well-defined center

at this time. Environmental conditions are conducive for some

additional development before the system reaches the Lesser Antilles

late Tuesday or early Wednesday. After that time, less favorable

upper-level winds are expected to hinder additional development.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring locally

heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of the Lesser Antilles

beginning late Tuesday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance

aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. An area of disturbed weather is located about 800 miles west-

southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development of

this system is possible over the next few days while it moves slowly

toward the west-northwest or northwest over the open Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Brown



For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Fernanda, located well to the west-southwest of the southern tip of

the Baja California peninsula.

1. Showers and thunderstorms have increased in organization over the

last day in association with a well-defined area of low pressure

located about 350 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico. Although

upper-level winds are not conducive, any further development of the

system will lead to the formation of a tropical depression at any

time. The low is expected to move toward the west-northwest at

5 to 10 mph during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms have also increased during the past day or

so near an area of low pressure centered about 900 miles

south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. Although

environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, this system

has the potential to become a tropical depression during the next

day or so before upper-level winds become unfavorable for

development. The low is expected to move slowly to the west or

west-northwest during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

3. Another area of low pressure is expected to form in the eastern

Pacific Ocean south of Mexico late this week. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for some development of the system by

the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to

15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Landsea

Hurricane Fernanda Discussion Number 22

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP062017

200 AM PDT Mon Jul 17 2017

The eye of Fernanda is not as distinct as it was over the

past day or so and appears cloud-filled at times in satellite

images. The cloud tops surrounding the eye, however, remain very

cold and the extent of the area of deep convection has grown since

yesterday. In addition, the convective pattern remains fairly

symmetric due to the light wind shear conditions. The Dvorak

classifications from TAFB and SAB were both 5.5/102 kt, and the ADT

values from CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin are a little

higher. Based on these estimates, the initial wind speed is held at

105 kt. Fernanda is beginning to pull away from the warmest waters,

and it is expected to track over progressively cooler waters during

the next few days. These less favorable oceanic conditions combined

with a drier and more stable air mass and an increase in westerly

wind shear should cause Fernanda to steadily weaken through the

forecast period. The NHC intensity forecast is an update of the

previous one and is in good agreement with the consensus models.

Fernanda continues to move to the west-northwest at 10 kt, steered

by the southwestern periphery of a mid-level ridge. The track

forecast philosophy remains unchanged. A trough to the northeast of

the Hawaiian Islands is expected to erode the western portion of the

ridge and should cause Fernanda to move west-northwestward to

northwestward at a slower pace during the next few days. After that

time, the trough is expected to lift out allowing a ridge to rebuild

to the north of the tropical cyclone. This should cause the system

to turn toward the west by the end of the forecast period. The

track models are tightly clustered, and only small changes were made

to the previous NHC track forecast.

The initial 34-kt wind radii were adjusted based on a 0542 UTC

ASCAT-B overpass.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 17/0900Z 13.4N 130.1W 105 KT 120 MPH

12H 17/1800Z 14.1N 131.3W 100 KT 115 MPH

24H 18/0600Z 15.0N 132.7W 95 KT 110 MPH

36H 18/1800Z 16.0N 133.8W 85 KT 100 MPH

48H 19/0600Z 16.7N 135.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 20/0600Z 17.6N 138.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

96H 21/0600Z 17.9N 141.5W 45 KT 50 MPH

120H 22/0600Z 18.2N 145.2W 35 KT 40 MPH

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi

