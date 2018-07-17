17 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Humidity: 90% (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 90.9°F L 78.4°F



Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC



Barometer: 1016.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.75 in 5 days since rain 4 rain days in July



2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.21 in



Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in July 84°F

Moon illumination: 25% Waxing Crescent

