17 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

 

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

Forecaster Blake

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a
tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the
southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula has changed
little since yesterday. Upper-level winds are forecast to become
unfavorable for development in one or two days while the
system moves westward to west-northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A ridge of high pressure, north of the islands, will support light to moderate winds and seas across the Cayman area today. Isolated showers are expected from this evening through tonight as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.
 

Humidity: 90%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.0   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 90.9°F  L 78.4°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1016.90 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.75 in  5 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  25%  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

