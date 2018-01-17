17 Jan Weather In Cayman

17 Jan Wed 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Moderate winds and moderate to rough seas are expected for the Cayman Islands today as a cold front currently over the central Gulf of Mexico moves over the Yucatan channel. The front is expected to moves across the Cayman area overnight with fresh winds and rough seas expected from early Thursday as the associated high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show scattered showers around the Cayman area moving southwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 81% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.8 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 81.0°F L 71.2°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 25-35 mph GC
Barometer: 1018.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.02 This month: 1.45 in
6 Rain days in Dec 8 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.45 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
0.2% illuminated Waxing crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
