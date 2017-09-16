16 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 TD, 1 Dist (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Sep 16 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Jose, located several hundred miles south-southeast of Cape

Hatteras, North Carolina, and on Tropical Depression Fourteen,

located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located

about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands continue to show signs

of organization, but it is unclear if the system has a well-defined

center of circulation. Environmental conditions are conducive for

additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm

could form at any time today or on Sunday while the system moves

west-northwestward at about 15 mph. Hurricane or tropical storm

watches could be issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles later

today, and interests on those islands should closely monitor the

progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Forecaster Berg

JOSE MOVING STEADILY NORTHWESTWARD… …TROPICAL STORM WATCHES POSSIBLE IN THE UNITED STATES LATER TODAY



Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 44

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM EDT Sat Sep 16 2017

NOAA buoy 41047 has been very helpful in determining the position

and central pressure of Jose this morning. The center of Jose

passed just north of the buoy around 0500 UTC, and a surface

pressure of 986 mb with 20-30 kt of winds was measured. Since the

buoy did not sample the stronger northeast quadrant of the storm,

the initial intensity has been held at 70 kt. Another

reconnaissance flight later today will provide a better estimate of

the max winds.

There is some indication of northeasterly shear inhibiting the

outflow of Jose, which is restricted in the northwest quadrant.

Since it appears to be negatively affecting the cyclone, the shear

may inhibit any more substantial intensification. The intensity

guidance is a little lower than before, so the new NHC forecast has

been lowered slightly, and is now close to the intensity consensus

throughout the forecast.

Jose has moved just a little to the southwest of the expected track,

and the initial motion remains 305/8 kt. However, Jose is still

expected to begin turning toward the north later today, so no

significant changes were needed for the early part of the forecast.

More importantly, the GFS and ECMWF have met in the middle of their

previous solutions, and have come into much better agreement on the

forward speed of the hurricane beyond day 2. The new track forecast

is very close to a 50/50 blend of the GFS and ECMWF. Although

confidence in the track forecast is a little higher due to the model

agreement, it is still important to note that the average NHC track

errors at days 4 and 5 are about 175 and 225 miles, respectively.

While the official track forecast keeps the center of Jose offshore

for the next few days, all of the global models show the hurricane

becoming rather large by late this weekend as it moves to the east

of North Carolina. For that reason, a tropical storm watch may be

needed for a portion of the North Carolina coast later today.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the

northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast

coast of the United States, and will spread northward, reaching the

mid-Atlantic coast and the coast of southern New England during the

next few days. These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and

rip current conditions.

2. Although the center of Jose is forecast to pass well east of the

North Carolina coast early next week, tropical-storm-force winds are

expected to extend well west of the center and could approach the

North Carolina Outer Banks on Monday. Farther north along the U.S.

east coast, the chance of some direct impacts from Jose is

increasing, but it is too soon to determine their exact magnitude

and location. Interests along the U.S. east coast from North

Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of Jose through

the weekend.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 16/0900Z 27.9N 71.8W 70 KT 80 MPH

12H 16/1800Z 28.6N 72.5W 75 KT 85 MPH

24H 17/0600Z 29.7N 72.5W 75 KT 85 MPH

36H 17/1800Z 31.2N 72.2W 75 KT 85 MPH

48H 18/0600Z 32.9N 72.1W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 19/0600Z 35.8N 71.8W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 20/0600Z 39.5N 70.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

120H 21/0600Z 41.0N 66.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

DEPRESSION MOVING WESTWARD OVER OPEN WATERS



Tropical Depression Fourteen Discussion Number 6

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Sat Sep 16 2017

The center of the depression continues to be located on the north

side of a curved band of deep convection, and the outflow is only

expanding to the south and west. Dvorak T-numbers have not changed

and support an initial intensity of 30 kt. The depression has the

opportunity to become a tropical storm during the next 24 to 36

hours before a pronounced upper-level trough digs southward over the

eastern Atlantic and brings strong northerly shear over the cyclone.

The NHC forecast shows some strengthening through Sunday, but

weakening should begin thereafter. The system should degenerate

into a remnant low in about 4 days.

The depression is moving westward at 6 kt, steered by a narrow

mid-level ridge to the north. The same trough that is bringing the

shear will likely further weaken the ridge to the north, and this

should result in a turn of the cyclone toward the west-northwest.

The NHC track is in the middle of the guidance envelope through 48

hours, but after that time the forecast is uncertain since the

guidance spreads out considerably. During that last period, the NHC

forecast follows the HFIP corrected consensus HCCA and the trend of

the ECMWF.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 16/0900Z 12.6N 32.1W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 16/1800Z 12.6N 33.2W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 17/0600Z 12.6N 34.5W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 17/1800Z 12.7N 35.7W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 18/0600Z 13.3N 37.3W 30 KT 35 MPH

72H 19/0600Z 15.2N 41.0W 30 KT 35 MPH

96H 20/0600Z 17.0N 44.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 21/0600Z 18.0N 48.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

$$

Forecaster Avila

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Sep 16 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Norma, located a couple of hundred miles south of Cabo San Lucas,

Mexico, and on Tropical Depression Fifteen-E, located more than 1000

miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California

peninsula. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Landsea HURRICANE NORMA REMAINS STATIONARY SOUTH OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

Hurricane Norma Discussion Number 8

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP172017

300 AM MDT Sat Sep 16 2017 Norma has a broad circulation but lacks an inner core. The deep

convection has weakened a little bit and is occurring in a few

cyclonically curved bands spiraling around the center. The initial

intensity is kept at 65 kt in this advisory, but Dvorak numbers,

both objective and subjective, are decreasing. The environment is

favorable for strengthening and most of the models suggest that

modest intensification will occur. The NHC forecast follows such

guidance. Norma has barely moved during the past several hours, but most of

the global models forecast the building of a mid-level high pressure

system over the Gulf of Mexico, and this pattern should induce a

slow northward motion during the next day or so. As the high builds

westward, it will force Norma to move on a more north-northwesterly

track, parallel to the Baja California peninsula. The confidence

in the track forecast is good for the next day or two. After that

time, the guidance envelope expands considerably and becomes bounded

by the easternmost GFS over Baja California and the westernmost

ECMWF over water. These two models are in competition once again. Given that the circulation of Norma is large and tropical storm

force winds will likely reach the Baja California peninsula, the

government of Mexico has issued tropical storm warnings and watches

accordingly. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 16/0900Z 19.0N 110.2W 65 KT 75 MPH

12H 16/1800Z 19.7N 110.3W 70 KT 80 MPH

24H 17/0600Z 20.4N 110.4W 75 KT 85 MPH

36H 17/1800Z 21.5N 110.8W 75 KT 85 MPH

48H 18/0600Z 22.5N 111.3W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 19/0600Z 23.5N 112.3W 60 KT 70 MPH

96H 20/0600Z 24.0N 113.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

120H 21/0600Z 24.5N 112.5W 30 KT 35 MPH $$

Forecaster Avila WEAK DEPRESSION CONTINUES DRIFTING WEST

Tropical Depression Fifteen-E Discussion Number 19

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017

200 AM PDT Sat Sep 16 2017 An ASCAT pass just before 0600 UTC indicated that the depression

has weakened a little bit. Winds of only around 25 kt were present,

and since the depression lacks a true inner core, I don’t believe

that undersampling is a big concern at this time. The initial

intensity has therefore been lowered to 25 kt. It is beginning to

seem unlikely that the depression will become a tropical storm at

any time. The mid-level humidity and SSTs seem sufficient to only

support continued pulsating convection and none of the guidance

really shows significant strengthening. Since the environment is

not expected to change for the next 3 days, the new NHC intensity

forecast keeps the cyclone as a tropical depression. Sometime

between days 4 and 5, most of the dynamical models show the

cyclone becoming a remnant low, though it could happen a little

sooner than that. The depression has continued to drift slowly westward. There is

no change to the forecast reasoning, and all of the models continue

to show very little movement throughout the forecast period. The

NHC track forecast is close to a blend of the ECMWF and GFS, and

doesn’t show the depression moving faster than 3 kt until after it

becomes a remnant low around day 5. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 16/0900Z 15.8N 126.0W 25 KT 30 MPH

12H 16/1800Z 15.7N 126.4W 25 KT 30 MPH

24H 17/0600Z 16.1N 126.6W 30 KT 35 MPH

36H 17/1800Z 16.6N 126.6W 30 KT 35 MPH

48H 18/0600Z 17.0N 126.5W 30 KT 35 MPH

72H 19/0600Z 17.7N 126.6W 30 KT 35 MPH

96H 20/0600Z 18.0N 128.0W 25 KT 30 MPH

120H 21/0600Z 17.0N 130.5W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW $$

Forecaster Zelinsky