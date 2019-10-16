16 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

16 Oct Wed 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Oct 16
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
CENTER OF THE DISTURBANCE APPROACHING THE COAST OF MEXICO… …MORE RAIN TO COME FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN MEXICO
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Lots of sunshine during the day. A few passing clouds tonight, otherwise generally clear.
Humidity: 87% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 10.8 VERY HIGH UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.0°F L 79.9°F
Winds: Today E 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable
Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 3.28 in
1 day since rain
10 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 23.36 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:93% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
