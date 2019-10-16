16 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

16 Oct Wed 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Oct 16

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

CENTER OF THE DISTURBANCE APPROACHING THE COAST OF MEXICO… …MORE RAIN TO COME FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN MEXICO

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Lots of sunshine during the day. A few passing clouds tonight, otherwise generally clear.

Humidity: 87% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 10.8 VERY HIGH UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.0°F L 79.9°F

Winds: Today E 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable

Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 3.28 in

1 day since rain

10 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 23.36 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:93% illumination

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

