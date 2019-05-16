16 May Weather in Cayman

16 May Thu 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area which is moving towards the northwest.
Humidity: 78% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 91.2° F L 80.6°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013.00 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.87 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.01 in
12 days since rain
1 rain day in May
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 9.20 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.
Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May: 82°F
MOON: 93% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
