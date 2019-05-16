May 16, 2019

16 May Weather in Cayman

16 May Thu 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area which is moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 78% (DOWN from yesterday)


UV: 13.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 91.2° F L 80.6°F 
Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013.00 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.01 in

12 days since rain

1 rain day in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.20 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May: 82°F

MOON: 93% illumination

Waxing Gibbous
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

