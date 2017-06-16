16 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Cloudiness and showers associated with a tropical wave located

several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have

become better organized since yesterday. Additional slow

development is possible during the next few days while the wave

moves westward at 15-20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the

northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula during the

next day or two. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual

development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward

into the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Jun 16 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Beven

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Scattered showers along with light southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough supports an area of low pressure over the Southwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared Humidity: 91% (UP from yesterday) UV: 12.5 EXTREME (Same as yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 86.0°F L 73.8°F Wind direction TODAY: ESE 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.23 in This month: 0.76 in

9 Rain days in May 5 Rain days in June 0 days since rain 2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 9.23 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in June 84°F Moon: 60% illuminated

