16 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 16 Friday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Cloudiness and showers associated with a tropical wave located
several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have
become better organized since yesterday. Additional slow
development is possible during the next few days while the wave
moves westward at 15-20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the
northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula during the
next day or two. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual
development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward
into the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
Forecaster Beven
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Beven
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Scattered showers along with light southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough supports an area of low pressure over the Southwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 91% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.5 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 86.0°F L 73.8°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 5-10 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.23 in This month: 0.76 in
9 Rain days in May 5 Rain days in June 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 9.23 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 60% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
