16 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist. in Atlantic

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Sun Jul 16 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A low pressure trough over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is

producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although this

system is close to dry air, some slow development is possible over

the next few days while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to

investigate the disturbance Monday afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Stewart



NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jul 16 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Fernanda, located well to the west-southwest of the southern tip of

the Baja California peninsula.

1. A broad low pressure area located a couple of hundred miles

southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, continues to produce disorganized

showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast

to be somewhat conducive for gradual development during the next

few days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week

while the system moves slowly toward the west-northwest at 5 to

10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. Disorganized cloudiness and showers located about 800 miles

south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula are

associated with another broad area of low pressure. Upper-level

winds are only marginally conducive and any development should be

slow to occur as the system moves slowly west-northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Hurricane Fernanda Discussion Number 18

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP062017

200 AM PDT Sun Jul 16 2017

A 0235Z SSMI/S microwave overpass indicated that Fernanda was still

undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle (ERC), with concentric

eyewalls remaining at about 20 and 45 n mi diameters. Although the

eye has once again cleared out and become warmer, the convective

cloud tops surrounding the eye have not cooled much. However, the

overall convective cloud pattern has improved and become more

symmetric, and outer banding features have developed in the

southeastern semicircle. Satellite intensity estimates are a

consensus T6.0/115 kt from TAFB and SAB, and T6.2/122 kt from

UW-CIMSS ADT. Therefore, the intensity has been increased slightly

to 115 kt, making Fernanda once again a category 4 hurricane.

The initial motion estimate is 285/10 kt. There is no significant

change to the previous track forecast reasonings. Fernanda is

forecast to be steered generally west-northwestward for the next 72

h by a large low-/mid-level ridge that spans the central and eastern

Pacific Ocean, extending from north of the Hawaiian Islands eastward

to the U.S. west coast. After that time, a broad upper-level trough

currently located north of Hawaii is expected to weaken and lift

out to the northeast, causing the ridge to build slightly southward

and forcing Fernanda on a more westward track. The new NHC track

forecast is similar to the previous advisory track, and lies close

to the consensus model TVCN.

Although Fernanda has about 24 hours or so remaining over warm-water

and within a low vertical wind shear environment, there are already

indications in SST data from Remote Sensing Systems that upwelling

beneath the hurricane has begun. This cooler water, coupled with the

ongoing ERC, makes the intensity forecast difficult in the near

term. As a result, little change from the current intensity is

forecast for the next 24 hours, although some intensity fluctuations

could easily occur during that time. By 36 hours and beyond, steady

weakening is forecast as Fernanda moves over sub-26C SSTs, and

enters a hostile westerly wind shear regime by 96-120 hours. The

official intensity forecast is similar to the previous one, and

closely follows the consensus models ICON and IVCN.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 16/0900Z 12.1N 126.2W 115 KT 130 MPH

12H 16/1800Z 12.6N 127.9W 115 KT 130 MPH

24H 17/0600Z 13.4N 130.1W 115 KT 130 MPH

36H 17/1800Z 14.2N 132.0W 105 KT 120 MPH

48H 18/0600Z 15.1N 133.5W 95 KT 110 MPH

72H 19/0600Z 16.6N 136.2W 70 KT 80 MPH

96H 20/0600Z 17.3N 139.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

120H 21/0600Z 17.6N 142.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

$$

Forecaster Stewart

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Isolated showers and thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level low lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave east of Jamaica is expected to move into our area in the next 24 hours and interact with the upper level low and continue to support similar weather conditions. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which continue to drift towards the west.

