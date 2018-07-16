16 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

16 Jul Mon 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.
Forecaster Berg
500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Showers and thunderstorms in association with a low pressure system
located about 1150 miles east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii
continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions
are expected to be conducive for the development of a tropical
depression during the next day or so before upper-level winds
become less conducive by mid-week. This system is moving westward
and is expected to cross into the Central Pacific basin later today.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
2. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave
located several hundred miles south-southwest of the southern tip
of the Baja California Peninsula has changed little over the past
several hours. This disturbance is producing wind gusts to near
gale force to the east of the wave axis. Although the environment
is expected to be only marginally conducive, some additional
development is possible during the next day or so while the system
moves westward to west-northwestward. By Wednesday, strong
upper-level winds will likely prevent further development.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Pasch
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 90% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.5°F L 77.2°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1016.00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.75 in 4 days since rain 4 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.21 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 16% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
