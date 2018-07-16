16 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms in association with a low pressure system

located about 1150 miles east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii

continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions

are expected to be conducive for the development of a tropical

depression during the next day or so before upper-level winds

become less conducive by mid-week. This system is moving westward

and is expected to cross into the Central Pacific basin later today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

2. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave

located several hundred miles south-southwest of the southern tip

of the Baja California Peninsula has changed little over the past

several hours. This disturbance is producing wind gusts to near

gale force to the east of the wave axis. Although the environment

is expected to be only marginally conducive, some additional

development is possible during the next day or so while the system

moves westward to west-northwestward. By Wednesday, strong

upper-level winds will likely prevent further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Pasch

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A ridge of high pressure, north of the islands, will support light to moderate winds and seas across the Cayman area. Radar images show no showers within the Cayman area. Humidity: 90% (UP from yesterday) UV: 11.2 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 93.5°F L 77.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.75 in 4 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 16% Waxing Crescent

