July 16, 2018

16 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

July 16, 2018 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

 

16 Jul Mon 2018

Tropical Report

 

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days.

$$
Forecaster Berg
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms in association with a low pressure system
located about 1150 miles east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii
continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions
are expected to be conducive for the development of a tropical
depression during the next day or so before upper-level winds
become less conducive by mid-week. This system is moving westward
and is expected to cross into the Central Pacific basin later today.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

2. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave
located several hundred miles south-southwest of the southern tip
of the Baja California Peninsula has changed little over the past
several hours. This disturbance is producing wind gusts to near
gale force to the east of the wave axis. Although the environment
is expected to be only marginally conducive, some additional
development is possible during the next day or so while the system
moves westward to west-northwestward. By Wednesday, strong
upper-level winds will likely prevent further development.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Pasch

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A ridge of high pressure, north of the islands, will support light to moderate winds and seas across the Cayman area. Radar images show no showers within the Cayman area.
 

Humidity: 90%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.2   EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 93.5°F  L 77.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1016.00 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.75 in  4 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  16%  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 15 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS – Caribbean Edition says:
    July 15, 2018 at 10:11 am  (Edit)

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News 15 Jul Sun 2018 Tropical Report   Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Subtropical Storm Beryl, located more than 400 miles north… Link: 15 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 16 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – Caribbean Edition says:
    July 16, 2018 at 10:12 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News   16 Jul Mon 2018 Tropical Report   Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next five days. $$ Forecaster Berg Tropical Weather… Link: 16 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*