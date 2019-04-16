16 Apr Weather in Cayman

16 Apr Tue 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light to moderate winds and seas area expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weak ridge across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Little Cayman and north of Grand Cayman moving towards the southwest.

Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 88.3° F L 77.3°F

Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.90 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.55 in

5 days since rain

4 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.87 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 88% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

