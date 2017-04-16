16 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Moderate east to northeasterly winds along with moderate seas are expected to continue over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.



Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 70% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s temperatures H 83°F – L 73°F Yesterday: H 83.5°F L 77.7°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE: 15-20 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph



Barometer: 1017:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.31 in



6 Rain days in March 1 Rain day in April 8 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 3.48 in



All readings above are from South Sound

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 76% illuminated

