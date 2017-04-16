April 17, 2017

16 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

April 16, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Apr 16 Sunday 2017

Synopsis

Moderate east to northeasterly winds along with moderate seas are expected to continue over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 70%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s temperatures H 83°F – L 73°F   Yesterday: H 83.5°F  L 77.7°F  

Wind direction TODAY: ENE: 15-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1017:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.42 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.31 in

6 Rain days in March   1 Rain day in April    8 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 3.48 in

All readings above are from South Sound

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.

Average rainfall in April 1.3 in.  Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April 81°F

Moon: 76% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 16 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman – Caribbean Edition says:
    April 16, 2017 at 10:51 am

    […] Cayman Eye News | 16 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman Apr 16 Sunday 2017 Synopsis Moderate east to northeasterly winds along with moderate seas are […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*