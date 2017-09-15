Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Fri Sep 15 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Jose, located over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, and on

newly developed Tropical Depression Fourteen, located over the

eastern Atlantic Ocean.

1. A tropical wave located about 1200 miles east-southeast of the

Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be

conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is

likely to form early next week. Interests in the Lesser Antilles

should closely monitor the progress of this system while it moves

westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen are issued under

WMO header WTNT34 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT4.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen are issued under

WMO header WTNT24 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT4.

Forecaster Zelinsky

JOSE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HIGH SURF AND LIFE-THREATENING RIP CURRENTS ALONG PORTIONS OF THE U.S. EAST COAST



Tropical Storm Jose Discussion Number 40

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM AST Fri Sep 15 2017

Jose is showing signs of becoming better organized. The low-level

center is embedded well within a growing central dense overcast

(CDO). Despite the improved appearance of Jose, the Dvorak

classifications are largely unchanged since 6 hours ago, so the

intensity has been held at 60 kt. There has been no change in any

of the intensity guidance, so I see no reason to substantially

change the intensity forecast. The new NHC intensity forecast is

very close to the multi-model consensus, and continues to show Jose

regaining hurricane status later today. Beginning around 72 h, an

increase in shear should bring an end to intensification, and will

probably cause Jose to weaken. Once again, some of the global

models suggest that Jose will remain a tropical cyclone through day

5, but that extratropical transition could begin around that time.

If that happens, baroclinic forcing could help maintain the

intensity of Jose, even as the shear increases.

Because the low-level circulation center of Jose is hidden beneath

the CDO, the initial position and heading are fairly uncertain. My

best estimate of the current motion is 290/7 kt. Despite the

initial motion uncertainty, the global models are coming into better

agreement on the track of Jose. The UKMET is now more in line with

the other models in keeping the center of Jose offshore of the U.S.

That said, the most recent GFS and ECMWF runs show a farther west

track, so the official track forecast has been shifted about 30 n mi

in that direction. My new forecast is near the HFIP corrected

consensus, and now lies near the middle of the guidance envelope.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the

northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast

coast of the United States, and will spread northward along the

mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. during the next few days. These

swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current

conditions.

2. Jose could produce other direct impacts next week along portions

of the east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward

to New England, but it is too soon to determine what those impacts

might be or where they could occur. Interests along U.S. east coast

from North Carolina northward to New England should monitor the

progress of Jose during the next several days.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 15/0900Z 25.9N 68.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 15/1800Z 26.4N 70.0W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 16/0600Z 27.4N 71.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

36H 16/1800Z 28.3N 72.4W 75 KT 85 MPH

48H 17/0600Z 29.4N 72.7W 80 KT 90 MPH

72H 18/0600Z 32.2N 72.4W 80 KT 90 MPH

96H 19/0600Z 35.0N 72.3W 75 KT 85 MPH

120H 20/0600Z 38.0N 71.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

TROPICAL DEPRESSION MOVING WESTWARD OVER THE FAR EASTERN ATLANTIC… …FORECAST TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM

Tropical Depression Fourteen Discussion Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Fri Sep 15 2017

The cloud pattern of the depression rapidly became better organized

several hours ago when advisories were initiated. Since that time,

the structure has changed little, and Dvorak T-numbers suggest that

the winds are still 30 kt. Currently, the cyclone is embedded

within a favorable environment of low shear, and the NHC forecast

calls for gradual intensification during the next 3 days. However,

the global models (primarily the GFS and the ECMWF) develop a large

upper-level trough over the central Atlantic which will bring high

shear over the cyclone by day 4. This should result in weakening as

indicated in the forecast.

Satellite fixes suggest that the depression has slowed down and is

moving toward the west or 270 degrees at 13 kt. The depression is

being steered by the subtropical ridge to the north. The same

trough that will cause an increase in the shear will also weaken the

subtropical ridge, causing the cyclone to turn more to the

west-northwest beyond 3 days. The NHC track is very close to HFIP

corrected consensus HCCA and the multi-model consensus TVCX. These

two models have been performing very well so far this season.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 15/0900Z 10.6N 27.3W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 15/1800Z 11.0N 28.9W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 16/0600Z 11.1N 30.4W 40 KT 45 MPH

36H 16/1800Z 11.2N 31.7W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 17/0600Z 11.3N 32.6W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 18/0600Z 12.2N 35.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

96H 19/0600Z 13.5N 40.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

120H 20/0600Z 15.0N 44.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

$$

Forecaster Avila

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Sep 15 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Norma, located several hundred miles south of Cabo San Lucas,

Mexico, and on Tropical Depression Fifteen-E, located about a

thousand miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja

California peninsula. The last advisory has been issued on the

remnants of Max, located inland over southern Mexico. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. && Public Advisories on Norma are issued under WMO header WTPZ32 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP2.

Forecast/Advisories on Norma are issued under WMO header WTPZ22 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP2. $$

Forecaster Berg NORMA FORECAST TO BECOME A HURRICANE WHILE MOVING SLOWLY TOWARD BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR

Tropical Storm Norma Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP172017

300 AM MDT Fri Sep 15 2017 The cloud pattern continues to be well organized and convection has

been gradually increasing, primarily in a band to the east of the

center. Dvorak T-numbers and an ASCAT pass over the cyclone indicate

that the initial intensity is 45 kt. With low shear prevailing and

Norma moving over warm waters, gradual strengthening is forecast.

Norma is expected to become a hurricane before it approaches the

Baja California peninsula. Norma appears to be moving very slowly toward the north at about 2

kt. Steering currents are weak and are provided by a weak ridge of

high pressure over Mexico. This flow is not expected to change

much, so Norma should continue to move very slowly. There was a

change in track guidance tonight, and most of the models shifted a

little bit westward, primarily beyond 3 days. On this basis, the

NHC forecast was also adjusted westward. The latter portion of the

forecast, however, is highly uncertain since the track models

diverge significantly. The NHC track forecast follows the HFIP

corrected consensus, HCCA, and the multi-model simple consensus as

well. A Hurricane Watch will likely be necessary for portions of the

southern Baja California peninsula later today. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 15/0900Z 18.6N 109.7W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 15/1800Z 19.0N 109.8W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 16/0600Z 19.4N 110.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 16/1800Z 20.0N 110.1W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 17/0600Z 20.6N 110.3W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 18/0600Z 22.8N 111.4W 70 KT 80 MPH

96H 19/0600Z 24.5N 112.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

120H 20/0600Z 26.3N 110.7W 35 KT 40 MPH $$

Forecaster Avila TROPICAL DEPRESSION SLOWLY HEADING WEST

Tropical Depression Fifteen-E Discussion Number 15

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017

200 AM PDT Fri Sep 15 2017 Just like it has on several previous occasions already, convection

has decreased near the center of the depression. That said, the

fact that there even is deep convection near the center is still an

improvement compared to 24 hours ago. The estimated intensity

remains 30 kt based on an average of TAFB and SAB Dvorak

classifications. There is no change in the reasoning behind the

intensity forecast, and if convection near the center of the

depression can persist, the cyclone may finally begin to slowly

intensify. The intensity forecast is still based on a selective

consensus of DSHP, LGEM, and HWRF, since the significant

intensification shown by the HMON and COAMPS models seems unlikely,

given the current structure of the cyclone. A couple recent microwave images indicate that the center remains

somewhat ill-defined. My best estimate of the initial motion is

270/4 kt, but this is based in part on continuity from the previous

advisory. Little change was required to the track forecast since

the depression remains embedded within weak steering flow and is not

expected to move very much throughout the 5 day period. The models

continue to show a slow northward drift in a couple of days,

followed by a slow turn back toward the west as a mid-level ridge

begins to build to the northwest. My forecast is close to HCCA, but

gives a little extra weight to the ECMWF since it seems to have

performed well for the depression so far. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 15/0900Z 15.9N 124.5W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 15/1800Z 15.9N 125.1W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 16/0600Z 15.7N 125.5W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 16/1800Z 15.7N 125.9W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 17/0600Z 16.0N 126.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

72H 18/0600Z 17.0N 125.8W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 19/0600Z 17.7N 126.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

120H 20/0600Z 17.8N 127.0W 35 KT 40 MPH $$

Forecaster Zelinsky