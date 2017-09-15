September 16, 2017

15 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS, 1 TD, 1 Dist (Atlantic)

September 15, 2017
Sep 15 Fri 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Fri Sep 15 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Jose, located over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, and on
newly developed Tropical Depression Fourteen, located over the
eastern Atlantic Ocean.

1. A tropical wave located about 1200 miles east-southeast of the
Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be
conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is
likely to form early next week. Interests in the Lesser Antilles
should closely monitor the progress of this system while it moves
westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen are issued under
WMO header WTNT34 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT4.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen are issued under
WMO header WTNT24 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT4.

Forecaster Zelinsky

 

JOSE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HIGH SURF AND LIFE-THREATENING RIP CURRENTS ALONG PORTIONS OF THE U.S. EAST COAST

Tropical Storm Jose Discussion Number 40
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017
500 AM AST Fri Sep 15 2017

Jose is showing signs of becoming better organized. The low-level
center is embedded well within a growing central dense overcast
(CDO). Despite the improved appearance of Jose, the Dvorak
classifications are largely unchanged since 6 hours ago, so the
intensity has been held at 60 kt. There has been no change in any
of the intensity guidance, so I see no reason to substantially
change the intensity forecast. The new NHC intensity forecast is
very close to the multi-model consensus, and continues to show Jose
regaining hurricane status later today. Beginning around 72 h, an
increase in shear should bring an end to intensification, and will
probably cause Jose to weaken. Once again, some of the global
models suggest that Jose will remain a tropical cyclone through day
5, but that extratropical transition could begin around that time.
If that happens, baroclinic forcing could help maintain the
intensity of Jose, even as the shear increases.

Because the low-level circulation center of Jose is hidden beneath
the CDO, the initial position and heading are fairly uncertain. My
best estimate of the current motion is 290/7 kt. Despite the
initial motion uncertainty, the global models are coming into better
agreement on the track of Jose. The UKMET is now more in line with
the other models in keeping the center of Jose offshore of the U.S.
That said, the most recent GFS and ECMWF runs show a farther west
track, so the official track forecast has been shifted about 30 n mi
in that direction. My new forecast is near the HFIP corrected
consensus, and now lies near the middle of the guidance envelope.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the
northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast
coast of the United States, and will spread northward along the
mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. during the next few days. These
swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current
conditions.

2. Jose could produce other direct impacts next week along portions
of the east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward
to New England, but it is too soon to determine what those impacts
might be or where they could occur. Interests along U.S. east coast
from North Carolina northward to New England should monitor the
progress of Jose during the next several days.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 15/0900Z 25.9N 68.7W 60 KT 70 MPH
12H 15/1800Z 26.4N 70.0W 65 KT 75 MPH
24H 16/0600Z 27.4N 71.5W 70 KT 80 MPH
36H 16/1800Z 28.3N 72.4W 75 KT 85 MPH
48H 17/0600Z 29.4N 72.7W 80 KT 90 MPH
72H 18/0600Z 32.2N 72.4W 80 KT 90 MPH
96H 19/0600Z 35.0N 72.3W 75 KT 85 MPH
120H 20/0600Z 38.0N 71.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

$$
Forecaster Zelinsky

 

TROPICAL DEPRESSION MOVING WESTWARD OVER THE FAR EASTERN ATLANTIC… …FORECAST TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM

Tropical Depression Fourteen Discussion Number 2
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017
500 AM AST Fri Sep 15 2017

The cloud pattern of the depression rapidly became better organized
several hours ago when advisories were initiated. Since that time,
the structure has changed little, and Dvorak T-numbers suggest that
the winds are still 30 kt. Currently, the cyclone is embedded
within a favorable environment of low shear, and the NHC forecast
calls for gradual intensification during the next 3 days. However,
the global models (primarily the GFS and the ECMWF) develop a large
upper-level trough over the central Atlantic which will bring high
shear over the cyclone by day 4. This should result in weakening as
indicated in the forecast.

Satellite fixes suggest that the depression has slowed down and is
moving toward the west or 270 degrees at 13 kt. The depression is
being steered by the subtropical ridge to the north. The same
trough that will cause an increase in the shear will also weaken the
subtropical ridge, causing the cyclone to turn more to the
west-northwest beyond 3 days. The NHC track is very close to HFIP
corrected consensus HCCA and the multi-model consensus TVCX. These
two models have been performing very well so far this season.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 15/0900Z 10.6N 27.3W 30 KT 35 MPH
12H 15/1800Z 11.0N 28.9W 35 KT 40 MPH
24H 16/0600Z 11.1N 30.4W 40 KT 45 MPH
36H 16/1800Z 11.2N 31.7W 45 KT 50 MPH
48H 17/0600Z 11.3N 32.6W 55 KT 65 MPH
72H 18/0600Z 12.2N 35.7W 60 KT 70 MPH
96H 19/0600Z 13.5N 40.0W 45 KT 50 MPH
120H 20/0600Z 15.0N 44.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

$$
Forecaster Avila





Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Sep 15 2017


For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:


The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Norma, located several hundred miles south of Cabo San Lucas,

Mexico, and on Tropical Depression Fifteen-E, located about a

thousand miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja

California peninsula. The last advisory has been issued on the

remnants of Max, located inland over southern Mexico.


Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.


&&


Public Advisories on Norma are issued under WMO header WTPZ32 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP2.

Forecast/Advisories on Norma are issued under WMO header WTPZ22 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP2.


$$

Forecaster Berg


 


NORMA FORECAST TO BECOME A HURRICANE WHILE MOVING SLOWLY TOWARD BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR




  Tropical Storm Norma Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP172017

300 AM MDT Fri Sep 15 2017


The cloud pattern continues to be well organized and convection has

been gradually increasing, primarily in a band to the east of the

center. Dvorak T-numbers and an ASCAT pass over the cyclone indicate

that the initial intensity is 45 kt. With low shear prevailing and

Norma moving over warm waters, gradual strengthening is forecast.

Norma is expected to become a hurricane before it approaches the

Baja California peninsula.


Norma appears to be moving very slowly toward the north at about 2

kt. Steering currents are weak and are provided by a weak ridge of

high pressure over Mexico. This flow is not expected to change

much, so Norma should continue to move very slowly. There was a

change in track guidance tonight, and most of the models shifted a

little bit westward, primarily beyond 3 days. On this basis, the

NHC forecast was also adjusted westward. The latter portion of the

forecast, however, is highly uncertain since the track models

diverge significantly. The NHC track forecast follows the HFIP

corrected consensus, HCCA, and the multi-model simple consensus as

well.


A Hurricane Watch will likely be necessary for portions of the

southern Baja California peninsula later today.


FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS


INIT 15/0900Z 18.6N 109.7W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 15/1800Z 19.0N 109.8W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 16/0600Z 19.4N 110.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 16/1800Z 20.0N 110.1W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 17/0600Z 20.6N 110.3W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 18/0600Z 22.8N 111.4W 70 KT 80 MPH

96H 19/0600Z 24.5N 112.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

120H 20/0600Z 26.3N 110.7W 35 KT 40 MPH


$$

Forecaster Avila


 


TROPICAL DEPRESSION SLOWLY HEADING WEST




Tropical Depression Fifteen-E Discussion Number 15

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017

200 AM PDT Fri Sep 15 2017


Just like it has on several previous occasions already, convection

has decreased near the center of the depression. That said, the

fact that there even is deep convection near the center is still an

improvement compared to 24 hours ago. The estimated intensity

remains 30 kt based on an average of TAFB and SAB Dvorak

classifications. There is no change in the reasoning behind the

intensity forecast, and if convection near the center of the

depression can persist, the cyclone may finally begin to slowly

intensify. The intensity forecast is still based on a selective

consensus of DSHP, LGEM, and HWRF, since the significant

intensification shown by the HMON and COAMPS models seems unlikely,

given the current structure of the cyclone.


A couple recent microwave images indicate that the center remains

somewhat ill-defined. My best estimate of the initial motion is

270/4 kt, but this is based in part on continuity from the previous

advisory. Little change was required to the track forecast since

the depression remains embedded within weak steering flow and is not

expected to move very much throughout the 5 day period. The models

continue to show a slow northward drift in a couple of days,

followed by a slow turn back toward the west as a mid-level ridge

begins to build to the northwest. My forecast is close to HCCA, but

gives a little extra weight to the ECMWF since it seems to have

performed well for the depression so far.


FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS


INIT 15/0900Z 15.9N 124.5W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 15/1800Z 15.9N 125.1W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 16/0600Z 15.7N 125.5W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 16/1800Z 15.7N 125.9W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 17/0600Z 16.0N 126.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

72H 18/0600Z 17.0N 125.8W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 19/0600Z 17.7N 126.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

120H 20/0600Z 17.8N 127.0W 35 KT 40 MPH


$$

Forecaster Zelinsky






 


















Weather In Cayman




Synopsis




 


Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.




















Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared




Humidity: 80%  (DOWN from yesterday)


UV: 12.4  EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)


Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 92.3°F  L 79.1°F




Wind direction TODAY:  ENE  10-15 mph GC




Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC




Barometer: 1013:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 4.29 in    Last 24 hrs 0.19 This month:  2.10 in




  16 Rain days in Aug  7 Rain days in Sep   0 days since rain  


2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 25.54 in




*NOTE:  record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.




Average rainfall in Sep 8.2 in.  Average temperature in Sep: 77°F to 90°F


 in Sep 84°F


Moon: 25% Waning Crescent


















TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE


GRAND CAYMAN SEP 2017 – Click to enlarge










http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL








FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar


Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/








http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


For Tropical Weather go to:


National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/


Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
























