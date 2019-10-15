October 15, 2019

15 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TD, 2 Dist.

October 15, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed
icons.wxug.com

15 Oct Tue 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Oct 15

POORLY ORGANIZED TROPICAL DEPRESSION EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR THE EASTERN CABO VERDE ISLANDS LATER TODAY

For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS

Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. Mainly clear tonight.

Humidity: 78% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.3 VERY HIGH UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.3°F L 76.1°F 
Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.05 in
This month: 3.28 in
0 days since rain
10 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 23.36 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:97% illumination

Waning Gibbous

OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*