15 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TD, 2 Dist.

15 Oct Tue 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Oct 15
POORLY ORGANIZED TROPICAL DEPRESSION EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR THE EASTERN CABO VERDE ISLANDS LATER TODAY
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. Mainly clear tonight.
Humidity: 78% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.3 VERY HIGH UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.3°F L 76.1°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.05 in
This month: 3.28 in
0 days since rain
10 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 23.36 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:97% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
