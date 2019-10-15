15 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TD, 2 Dist.

icons.wxug.com

15 Oct Tue 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Oct 15

POORLY ORGANIZED TROPICAL DEPRESSION EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR THE EASTERN CABO VERDE ISLANDS LATER TODAY

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. Mainly clear tonight.

Humidity: 78% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 10.3 VERY HIGH UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.3°F L 76.1°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.05 in

This month: 3.28 in

0 days since rain

10 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 23.36 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:97% illumination

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

