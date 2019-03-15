15 Mar Weather in Cayman

15 Mar Fri 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate easterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours associated with a weak pressure gradient across the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers mainly north of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
Humidity: 87% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.8 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.6°F L 72.8°F
Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1016.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.09 in 5 days since rain 3 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.43 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.
Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in March: 81°F
MOON: 62% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Speak Your Mind