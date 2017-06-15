June 15, 2017

15 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 15 Thursday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Jun 15 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of

the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible

during the next few days while the wave moves westward near 20 mph

over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A complex area of low pressure is expected to form over the

northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula this

weekend. Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development

of this system while it moves slowly northwestward toward the

southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Isolated showers along with moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough moves over western Cuba. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 86%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.5 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.6°F  L 74.1°F  

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.53 in

9 Rain days in May   4 Rain days in June   2 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 9.00 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

in June 84°F

Moon: 70% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge


