15 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jul 15 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Zelinsky



Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Jul 15 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Fernanda, located well to the southwest of the southern tip of the

Baja California peninsula.

1. A broad low pressure system centered a few hundred miles southwest

of the Gulf of Tehuantepec continues to produce disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be

somewhat conducive for gradual development during the next few days,

and a tropical depression could form by early next week while the

system moves slowly toward the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

2. Disorganized cloudiness and showers located several hundred miles

southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico are associated with a trough of low

pressure. Development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur as

the system moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

Hurricane Fernanda Discussion Number 14

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP062017

200 AM PDT Sat Jul 15 2017

Fernanda has not intensified during the past few hours. The

convective tops surrounding the eye have warmed up a little, but

the overall cloud pattern continues to be very impressive. The

Dvorak T-numbers are 6.0 and 6.5 indicating that winds are still

around 125 kt.

Fernanda has the possibility of some strengthening during the

next 12 to 24 hours since the hurricane is embedded within light

shear and moving over warm waters. After that time, the hurricane

will likely maintain the same intensity for a couple of days, but a

weakening trend should then begin as the circulation of the cyclone

encounters cooler waters by the end of the forecast period. The NHC

forecast continues to be above the intensity guidance, and does not

vary much from the previous one.

The hurricane is moving toward the west or 270 degrees at 10 kt.

The cyclone is being steered by a deep layer of easterlies

associated with a strong subtropical ridge. A general westward

track with a gradual turn to the west-northwest is anticipated

as the hurricane approaches the western portion of the ridge over

the next 5 days. Track guidance is tightly clustered, and the NHC

forecast is basically on top of the multi-model consensus.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 15/0900Z 10.8N 121.8W 125 KT 145 MPH

12H 15/1800Z 11.1N 123.6W 135 KT 155 MPH

24H 16/0600Z 11.8N 125.9W 130 KT 150 MPH

36H 16/1800Z 12.5N 128.5W 130 KT 150 MPH

48H 17/0600Z 13.5N 131.0W 125 KT 145 MPH

72H 18/0600Z 15.0N 135.0W 105 KT 120 MPH

96H 19/0600Z 16.5N 138.0W 80 KT 90 MPH

120H 20/0600Z 17.0N 140.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

Forecaster Avila

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Isolated showers and thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system lingers over the northwest Caribbean and interacts with a tropical wave moving across our area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which continue to drift towards the west.

