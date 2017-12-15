December 15, 2017

15 Dec Weather In Cayman

December 15, 2017
0
0



15 Dec Fri 2017

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

The Cayman area will continue to experience moderate northeasterly winds and seas associated with a high pressure system which is currently over the western Atlantic Ocean. Also the Cayman area can expect a decrease in cloudiness from this afternoon as the interaction between a dissipating front across the Northwest Caribbean and a surface trough south of the Cayman Islands weakens. Radar images show isolated showers over and southeast the islands which are moving westward.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 89%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 6.6    HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 81.2°F  L 62.6°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ESE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.30 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 14.66 in    Last 24 hrs 0.oo This month:  2.40 in

  21 Rain days in Nov  5 Rain days in Dec   5 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 62.80 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

in Dec 82°F

 

7% illuminated  Waning Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

