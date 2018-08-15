15 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TD

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on newly formed

Subtropical Depression Five located several hundred miles

south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Public Advisories on Subtropical Depression Five are issued under

Forecast/Advisories on Subtropical Depression Five are issued under

Forecaster Brown

Subtropical Depression Five Discussion Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052018

500 AM AST Wed Aug 15 2018

The low pressure system that the National Hurricane Center has been

monitoring over the central Atlantic Ocean has developed

sufficently organized deep convection and a well-defined center.

Since the system has a large radius of maximum wind and is

co-located with an upper-level low, it is being classified as a

subtropical depression. The initial intensity is set to a possibly

conservative 30 kt based on an earlier ASCAT pass. This value

is slightly below the latest satellite intensity estimate from TAFB.

It is interesting to note that so far this hurricane season, four of

the five systems have been a subtropical cyclone at some point in

their lifetimes.

Slow strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours or so while

the system remains over warm SSTs and in fairly low wind shear

conditions. After that time, sharply colder waters, drier air, and

a significant increase in wind shear should cause extratropical

transition in about 48 hours, or sooner, and a gradual weakening.

The models show the post-tropical system merging with a frontal zone

in 3 to 4 days.

The subtropical depression is moving slowly northward at about 4

kt. A north to north-northeastward motion is expected today as the

system moves on the western periphery of a mid-level ridge. A mid-

to upper-level trough currently over the northeastern U.S. is

anticipated to approach the cyclone, and that feature should cause

the system to accelerate northeastward on Thursday and Friday.

The models are in good agreement, and the NHC track forecast lies

near the middle of the guidance envelope.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 15/0900Z 37.6N 45.6W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 15/1800Z 38.5N 45.4W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 16/0600Z 40.2N 44.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

36H 16/1800Z 42.5N 41.9W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 17/0600Z 45.1N 37.9W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 18/0600Z 51.0N 24.0W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 19/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Cangialosi

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Depression Fourteen-E, located over 1000 miles southwest of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen-E are issued under

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen-E are issued

Forecaster Blake

SYNOPSIS