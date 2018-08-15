15 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TD

15 Aug Wed 2018
Tropical Report
SUBTROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE CENTRAL ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on newly formed
Subtropical Depression Five located several hundred miles
south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
&&
Public Advisories on Subtropical Depression Five are issued under
WMO header WTNT35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT5.
Forecast/Advisories on Subtropical Depression Five are issued under
WMO header WTNT25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT5.
$$
Forecaster Brown
Subtropical Depression Five Discussion Number 1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052018
500 AM AST Wed Aug 15 2018
The low pressure system that the National Hurricane Center has been
monitoring over the central Atlantic Ocean has developed
sufficently organized deep convection and a well-defined center.
Since the system has a large radius of maximum wind and is
co-located with an upper-level low, it is being classified as a
subtropical depression. The initial intensity is set to a possibly
conservative 30 kt based on an earlier ASCAT pass. This value
is slightly below the latest satellite intensity estimate from TAFB.
It is interesting to note that so far this hurricane season, four of
the five systems have been a subtropical cyclone at some point in
their lifetimes.
Slow strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours or so while
the system remains over warm SSTs and in fairly low wind shear
conditions. After that time, sharply colder waters, drier air, and
a significant increase in wind shear should cause extratropical
transition in about 48 hours, or sooner, and a gradual weakening.
The models show the post-tropical system merging with a frontal zone
in 3 to 4 days.
The subtropical depression is moving slowly northward at about 4
kt. A north to north-northeastward motion is expected today as the
system moves on the western periphery of a mid-level ridge. A mid-
to upper-level trough currently over the northeastern U.S. is
anticipated to approach the cyclone, and that feature should cause
the system to accelerate northeastward on Thursday and Friday.
The models are in good agreement, and the NHC track forecast lies
near the middle of the guidance envelope.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 15/0900Z 37.6N 45.6W 30 KT 35 MPH
12H 15/1800Z 38.5N 45.4W 35 KT 40 MPH
24H 16/0600Z 40.2N 44.4W 45 KT 50 MPH
36H 16/1800Z 42.5N 41.9W 45 KT 50 MPH
48H 17/0600Z 45.1N 37.9W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP
72H 18/0600Z 51.0N 24.0W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP
96H 19/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Depression Fourteen-E, located over 1000 miles southwest of the
southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
&&
Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen-E are issued under
WMO header WTPZ34 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP4.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen-E are issued
under WMO header WTPZ24 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP4.
$$
Forecaster Blake
NNNN
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 86% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.4 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 89.9°F L 78.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.22 This month: 4.18 in 0 days since rain 8 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 23.47 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 22% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News 15 Aug Wed 2018 Tropical Report SUBTROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE CENTRAL ATLANTIC Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on newly formed Subtropical… Link: 15 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TD […]