15 Apr Weather in Cayman

15 Apr Sun 2018
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate southeast winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area today. Scattered showers with light northerly winds are expected from Monday morning as a cold front, currently over the Gulf of Mexico, enters the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 78% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.5°F L 76.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: SE 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 0.25 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in
2 Rain days in Mar 0 Rain days in Apr 32 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 2.43 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Apr 1.9 in. Average temperature in Apr: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Apr 81°F
1% illuminated Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Speak Your Mind