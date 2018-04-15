April 15, 2018

15 Apr Weather in Cayman

April 15, 2018
0
0



15 Apr Sun 2018

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate southeast winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area today. Scattered showers with light northerly winds are expected from Monday morning as a cold front, currently over the Gulf of Mexico, enters the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 78%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.9   EXTREME  (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.5°F  L 76.1°F

Wind direction TODAY:  SE 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.20 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 0.25 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.00 in

 2 Rain days in Mar  0 Rain days in Apr   32 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 2.43 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Apr 1.9 in.  Average temperature in Apr: 75°F to 88°F

in Apr 81°F

 

1% illuminated  Waning Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

