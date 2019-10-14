14 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS, 3 Dist

14 Oct Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Oct 14
MELISSA STILL A TROPICAL STORM BUT EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE WITHIN A DAY OR SO
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected today as an area of low pressure over the southwest Caribbean, drifts northwest over the Yucatan Peninsula.
Humidity: 86% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 10.0 VERY HIGH Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 92.0F L 76.6°F
Winds: Today ESE 15-25 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1012.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.78 in
This month: 3.18 in
1 day since rain
9 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 23.31 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:99% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
