May 14, 2017

14 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

May 14, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

May 14 Sunday 2017

Synopsis

A slack pressure gradient will continue to support light winds and slight seas across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected from this afternoon as an upper level trough moves over the NW Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers south of Cayman Brac and which are moving towards the northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 83%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.6 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.7°F  L 78.8°F  

Wind direction TODAY:  SSW: 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: SE: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 3.10 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  1.46 in

5 Rain days in April   4 Rain days in May   5 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 7.73 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.  Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 89% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN MAY 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iCommunity, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 14 May 2017 Weather in Cayman – Caribbean Edition says:
    May 14, 2017 at 10:31 am

    […] Cayman Eye News | 14 May 2017 Weather in Cayman May 14 Sunday 2017 Synopsis A slack pressure gradient will continue to support light winds […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*