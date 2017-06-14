14 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 14 Wednesday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jun 14 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A large area of showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles
south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a strong
tropical wave. Development, if any, of this system is expected to
be slow to occur during the next several days while the wave moves
westward near 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the
northwestern Caribbean Sea and adjacent land areas by the weekend.
Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter while
it moves slowly northwestward toward the southwestern Gulf of
Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers along with slight to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough moves over western Cuba. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 73% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 74.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.53 in
9 Rain days in May 4 Rain days in June 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 9.00 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
Moon: 78% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
