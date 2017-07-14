14 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Jul 14 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky



Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 14 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Fernanda, located several hundred miles south-southwest of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form a few hundred miles

south of Mexico during the next few days. Environmental conditions

are forecast to be somewhat conducive for additional development,

and a tropical depression could form next week while the system

moves slowly toward the west-northwest.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

Tropical Storm Fernanda Discussion Number 6

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP062017

300 AM MDT Thu Jul 13 2017

Hurricane Fernanda Discussion Number 10

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP062017

200 AM PDT Fri Jul 14 2017

A ragged eye has become intermittently discernible on conventional

infrared imagery, and this feature is surrounded by very cold

convective tops. The outflow continues to be well established in

the southern and eastern semicircle only. T-numbers have

continued to gradually increase to T4.5 and T5.0 on the Dvorak

scale, and the blend of these numbers support an initial intensity

of 85 kt.

Fernanda is moving across the deep tropics toward an environment of

low shear and warm ocean, and these conditions are very favorable

for additional intensification during the next 2 to 3 days. Given

such favorable environment, the NHC forecast calls for additional

strengthening, and the forecast is a little more aggressive than

indicated in the consensus. It is worth noting that the latest SHIPS

Rapid Intensification Index (RI) is not as high as earlier. Beyond

3 days, Fernanda will likely encounters cooler waters, and a gradual

weakening is expected to begin.

Fernanda is moving toward the west or 270 degrees at 10kt. The

hurricane is trapped south of a strong and persistent subtropical

ridge, and this pattern should continue to steer the cyclone

westward during the next 2 to 3 days. By then, Fernanda could begin

to move west-northwestward toward a weakening of the subtropical

ridge. The NHC track forecast is quite similar to the previous one,

and is basically on top of the multi-model consensus. Track guidance

continues to be tightly clustered, and this increases the confidence

in the forecast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 14/0900Z 11.0N 117.9W 85 KT 100 MPH

12H 14/1800Z 10.8N 119.3W 90 KT 105 MPH

24H 15/0600Z 11.0N 121.3W 100 KT 115 MPH

36H 15/1800Z 11.4N 123.5W 115 KT 130 MPH

48H 16/0600Z 12.0N 125.8W 120 KT 140 MPH

72H 17/0600Z 13.5N 130.5W 120 KT 140 MPH

96H 18/0600Z 14.5N 134.0W 100 KT 115 MPH

120H 19/0600Z 16.0N 137.5W 85 KT 100 MPH

$$

Forecaster Avila

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.